Account Manager | Germany

Posted on December 25, 2025
Den Bosch
German
About this role

You will be responsible for convincing German hospitality businesses to try their solutions and supporting them throughout a 30-day trial. Working closely with their team, you’ll respond to inquiries, guide clients through the setup, and ensure their business grows during the trial. You’ll have full responsibility for your accounts and the freedom to manage them your way, helping to expand their presence in the German market.
There is no cold acquisition involved!

Requirements

A driven and ambitious professional with a passion for sales, eager to learn, and fluent in German, Dutch, and English. You’re hardworking, motivated, and ready for an exciting challenge in a fast-growing, dynamic team.
Preferably you are living in the area of Den Bosch.

Salary

€2700-€3000 per month

The company

Our clients helps hospitality businesses grow through smart technology solutions. Millions of people use their products every year. they are expanding rapidly and are looking for talented individuals to join their team.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above.  
