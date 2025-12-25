Account Manager | Germany
Den Bosch
German
About this role
You will be responsible for convincing German hospitality businesses to try their solutions and supporting them throughout a 30-day trial. Working closely with their team, you’ll respond to inquiries, guide clients through the setup, and ensure their business grows during the trial. You’ll have full responsibility for your accounts and the freedom to manage them your way, helping to expand their presence in the German market.
There is no cold acquisition involved!
Requirements
A driven and ambitious professional with a passion for sales, eager to learn, and fluent in German, Dutch, and English. You’re hardworking, motivated, and ready for an exciting challenge in a fast-growing, dynamic team.
Preferably you are living in the area of Den Bosch.
Salary
€2700-€3000 per month
The company
Our clients helps hospitality businesses grow through smart technology solutions. Millions of people use their products every year. they are expanding rapidly and are looking for talented individuals to join their team.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
