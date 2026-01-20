Account Manager - German & Dutch
Posted on January 20, 2026
Limburg
Dutch, English
37
Posted on January 20, 2026
About this role
Our client delivers innovative, industry-leading, and globally trusted worker safety solutions. With over 20 years of market experience, the company provides comprehensive end-to-end safety systems, combining devices and applications relied upon by customers worldwide.
They are currently expanding operations and are looking for an Account Manager to join their team remotely in England.
Job Profile for Account Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Maintain expert knowledge of products, services, and competitors to meet customer needs
- Conduct regular customer review meetings (face-to-face, webinar, and telephone)
- Drive pipeline growth through effective management of expansions, renewals, and tenders
- Lead and coordinate responses to bids and tender processes
- Build and maintain strong, trusted relationships with portfolio clients
- Resolve client issues and complaints, proactively identifying and mitigating customer pain points
- Act as the primary liaison between customers and internal departments
- Develop and execute strategic account plans to improve client outcomes
- Negotiate contracts and define performance timelines
- Qualify opportunities using BANT criteria (budget, authority, need, timeline)
- Collaborate with internal department heads to ensure delivery of high-quality products and services
- Analyse client data and prepare CRM and account performance reports
- Expand relationships and contacts to grow and develop the client portfolio
- Ensure timely and accurate updates in Salesforce, including tasks and documentation
- Track account decision-makers and influencers accurately within the CRM system
- Consistently meet or exceed assigned sales targets
Candidate Profile for Account Manager
- Must be fluent in German and Dutch, both written and spoken. Fluency in English is a plus
- MBO+ or HBO level of education
- Proficient in Microsoft Office applications
- Previous experience in Client or Account Management is an advantage
- Affinity for technology is desirable
- Ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment with strong self-motivation and time management skills
- Excellent relationship management, negotiation, and influencing skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills with a highly organised and flexible approach
- Calm and rational mindset in technically complex and fast-changing environments
- Adaptable with a consistently positive attitude toward change
- Practical and creative problem-solving skills, including objection handling and risk mitigation
- Willingness to travel internationally (2-3 times annually)
What Our Client Offers
- Pension plan
- Medical insurance contribution
- EAP: Including Wisdom Membership program
- 25 holidays per annum
- Fully remote work
- Possibility for a long-term career in an international company
- Work with a motivated team of professionals
- Two bonus schemes
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Limburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Area Sales Manager - English
Sales Business Management Assistant - English
Account Manager - German & Dutch
Technical Account Manager | South Germany | Remote
Sales Specialist | German