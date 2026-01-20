Account Manager - German & Dutch

Our client delivers innovative, industry-leading, and globally trusted worker safety solutions. With over 20 years of market experience, the company provides comprehensive end-to-end safety systems, combining devices and applications relied upon by customers worldwide.

They are currently expanding operations and are looking for an Account Manager to join their team remotely in England.

Job Profile for Account Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Maintain expert knowledge of products, services, and competitors to meet customer needs

Conduct regular customer review meetings (face-to-face, webinar, and telephone)

Drive pipeline growth through effective management of expansions, renewals, and tenders

Lead and coordinate responses to bids and tender processes

Build and maintain strong, trusted relationships with portfolio clients

Resolve client issues and complaints, proactively identifying and mitigating customer pain points

Act as the primary liaison between customers and internal departments

Develop and execute strategic account plans to improve client outcomes

Negotiate contracts and define performance timelines

Qualify opportunities using BANT criteria (budget, authority, need, timeline)

Collaborate with internal department heads to ensure delivery of high-quality products and services

Analyse client data and prepare CRM and account performance reports

Expand relationships and contacts to grow and develop the client portfolio

Ensure timely and accurate updates in Salesforce, including tasks and documentation

Track account decision-makers and influencers accurately within the CRM system

Consistently meet or exceed assigned sales targets

Candidate Profile for Account Manager

Must be fluent in German and Dutch, both written and spoken. Fluency in English is a plus

MBO+ or HBO level of education

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications

Previous experience in Client or Account Management is an advantage

Affinity for technology is desirable

Ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment with strong self-motivation and time management skills

Excellent relationship management, negotiation, and influencing skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills with a highly organised and flexible approach

Calm and rational mindset in technically complex and fast-changing environments

Adaptable with a consistently positive attitude toward change

Practical and creative problem-solving skills, including objection handling and risk mitigation

Willingness to travel internationally (2-3 times annually)

What Our Client Offers