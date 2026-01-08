Sales Business Management Assistant - English
Limburg
40
About this role
Our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, is now looking for a Sales Business Management Assistant to join their subsidiary Sales Operations team in Schiphol.
The Sales Business Management Assistant will partner with Area/Geo Sales Leaders to lead and manage internal projects and cross-team initiatives. The role requires close collaboration with colleagues at all levels across the EMEA and Area teams.
Job Profile for Sales Business Management Assistant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Assist with Sales Insights and Business Performance by leveraging all sources and consolidating information
- Assist in the Programs rollout and expansion, and prepare EMEA support business analysis and KPIs
- Assist with annual and periodic planning, e.g. growth levers per area, budget and pipeline checks
- Manage project milestones, status, and communication to ensure Leadership Team alignment/input
- Effectively land and measure strategic investments
- Leverage business analytics infrastructure to deliver data-driven insights that inform project scope, direction and success measures
- Distil insights through key forums and channels to maximise institutional knowledge and organisational agility across sales, marketing, customer success, and offering teams
- Craft content and orchestrate other contributors to deliver clear and concise information and insights to key stakeholders
- Demonstrate customer focus, seek out customer needs and actively explore alternative business models to meet customer and market needs
- Lead new initiatives and rapidly pivot priorities as business needs evolve
- Maintain a strong customer focus when balancing short- and long-term decisions
- Identify execution gaps and opportunities to accelerate strategic outcomes
Candidate Profile for Sales Business Management Assistant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Demonstrated experience within the IT/technology domain, including tools and reporting
- Extensive experience engaging senior executives and managing complex cross-functional stakeholder groups
- Experience and interest in internal marketing/communications is a plus
- Analyse, interpret and consolidate data from multiple sources, translating findings into meaningful insights and reports
- Excellent internal and external communication skills (written, verbal, presentation)
- Ability to work independently, handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment, and negotiate and collaborate effectively
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
