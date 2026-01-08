Sales Business Management Assistant - English

Our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, is now looking for a Sales Business Management Assistant to join their subsidiary Sales Operations team in Schiphol.

The Sales Business Management Assistant will partner with Area/Geo Sales Leaders to lead and manage internal projects and cross-team initiatives. The role requires close collaboration with colleagues at all levels across the EMEA and Area teams.

Job Profile for Sales Business Management Assistant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Assist with Sales Insights and Business Performance by leveraging all sources and consolidating information

Assist in the Programs rollout and expansion, and prepare EMEA support business analysis and KPIs

Assist with annual and periodic planning, e.g. growth levers per area, budget and pipeline checks

Manage project milestones, status, and communication to ensure Leadership Team alignment/input

Effectively land and measure strategic investments

Leverage business analytics infrastructure to deliver data-driven insights that inform project scope, direction and success measures

Distil insights through key forums and channels to maximise institutional knowledge and organisational agility across sales, marketing, customer success, and offering teams

Craft content and orchestrate other contributors to deliver clear and concise information and insights to key stakeholders

Demonstrate customer focus, seek out customer needs and actively explore alternative business models to meet customer and market needs

Lead new initiatives and rapidly pivot priorities as business needs evolve

Maintain a strong customer focus when balancing short- and long-term decisions

Identify execution gaps and opportunities to accelerate strategic outcomes

Candidate Profile for Sales Business Management Assistant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Demonstrated experience within the IT/technology domain, including tools and reporting

Extensive experience engaging senior executives and managing complex cross-functional stakeholder groups

Experience and interest in internal marketing/communications is a plus

Analyse, interpret and consolidate data from multiple sources, translating findings into meaningful insights and reports

Excellent internal and external communication skills (written, verbal, presentation)

Ability to work independently, handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment, and negotiate and collaborate effectively

What Our Client Offers