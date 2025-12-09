Account Executive | German
About this role
The main goal of this role is to connect our client’s customers with as many service partners as possible. As an Account Executive (Network Team), you will represent our client in your region and focus on expanding and managing the service partner network in Germany.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with key partners
- Identify, qualify, and onboard new high-quality partner locations
- Negotiate and finalize partnership agreements
- Actively manage the sales pipeline, maintain CRM data, and generate leads
- Conduct performance reviews and drive partner success
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Information Systems, or a related field; a Master’s in International Business, Management, or Logistics is a plus
- Minimum 4 years of professional experience in commercial roles, with at least 3 years in Account Management, Business Development, or B2B Sales—ideally in Transport, Logistics, SaaS, or Enterprise Software
- Fluent in German and English; additional EU languages are a plus
- Based in Germany or the Netherlands
- Experience in mobility, logistics, fuel, payments, or fleet services is highly desirable
- Ideally, an existing network of German partners or industry contacts
The company
Our client operates as a digital platform that links road service providers to transportation firms all over Europe. They have established a vast network of over 1,500 affiliated sites in 21 countries, providing a seamless experience for customers to discover, reserve, and settle payments for road services like truck cleaning, tank cleansing, truck parking, and truck maintenance. This also provides transport companies with up-to-date information on their road services, reducing waiting times and consolidating road services into a single platform.
Application Procedure
