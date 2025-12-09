Account Executive | German

Posted on December 9, 2025
Tilburg
German
Posted on December 9, 2025

About this role

The main goal of this role is to connect our client’s customers with as many service partners as possible. As an Account Executive (Network Team), you will represent our client in your region and focus on expanding and managing the service partner network in Germany.
Key Responsibilities
  • Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with key partners
  • Identify, qualify, and onboard new high-quality partner locations
  • Negotiate and finalize partnership agreements
  • Actively manage the sales pipeline, maintain CRM data, and generate leads
  • Conduct performance reviews and drive partner success


Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Information Systems, or a related field; a Master’s in International Business, Management, or Logistics is a plus
  • Minimum 4 years of professional experience in commercial roles, with at least 3 years in Account Management, Business Development, or B2B Sales—ideally in Transport, Logistics, SaaS, or Enterprise Software
  • Fluent in German and English; additional EU languages are a plus
  • Based in Germany or the Netherlands
  • Experience in mobility, logistics, fuel, payments, or fleet services is highly desirable
  • Ideally, an existing network of German partners or industry contacts

The company

Our client operates as a digital platform that links road service providers to transportation firms all over Europe. They have established a vast network of over 1,500 affiliated sites in 21 countries, providing a seamless experience for customers to discover, reserve, and settle payments for road services like truck cleaning, tank cleansing, truck parking, and truck maintenance. This also provides transport companies with up-to-date information on their road services, reducing waiting times and consolidating road services into a single platform.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
