Account Development Manager | English and Dutch
Posted on November 27, 2026
Den Bosch
Dutch
Posted on November 27, 2026
About this role
Candidates must already reside in the Netherlands. Candidates are expected to have a valid work permit, visa sponsorship is not available for this position.
Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
As Account Development Manager, you’ll win new business and build long-term relationships with customers in construction and infrastructure (construction companies, mines, and ports). You’ll be a point of contact, taking the time to understand their business goals and helping them find solutions that support more sustainable mobility. This role offers the flexibility to manage your own work, take initiative, and pursue new business opportunities in a target-driven environment.
Key responsibilities
Salary range depending on relevant experienec: 55-70k incl 8% + 4% end-of-the-year bonus
Starting date: January 2027
Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
As Account Development Manager, you’ll win new business and build long-term relationships with customers in construction and infrastructure (construction companies, mines, and ports). You’ll be a point of contact, taking the time to understand their business goals and helping them find solutions that support more sustainable mobility. This role offers the flexibility to manage your own work, take initiative, and pursue new business opportunities in a target-driven environment.
Key responsibilities
- Identify new business opportunities and develop long-term relationships with existing customers.
- Advise customers on solutions that fit their operational needs and business goals.
- Engage with key decision-makers and lead commercial negotiations.
- Act as the main point of contact for day-to-day sales matters, coordinating with colleagues to follow up on customer needs.
- Work with customers and colleagues on initiatives that support more sustainable mobility.
- Location: This is a mobile role that covers the northern part of the Netherlands and includes travels to clients.
Salary range depending on relevant experienec: 55-70k incl 8% + 4% end-of-the-year bonus
Starting date: January 2027
Requirements
You are a proactive, results-driven sales professional who can win new business and grow existing customer relationships. You have a strong commercial mindset, listens carefully to understand customer needs, and is comfortable discussing specialized equipment with customers in sectors such as construction and infrastructure. You work independently, stay organized, and follow through on opportunities in a target-driven environment.
Requirements
Requirements
- At least five years of relevant sales experience, preferably in technical B2B sales in sectors such as automotive, agriculture, construction, or heavy machinery.
- A proven track record of acquiring new customers and managing existing client relationships.
- A strong interest in technical products and a good understanding of specialized equipment or machinery.
- A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, such as Business Management, Business Administration, or International Relations, or equivalent practical experience. A technical degree, such as Engineering, is also welcome when paired with a clear interest in sales. A master’s degree is a plus, but not essential.
- C1 proficiency in both Dutch and English. French language skills is a bonus but not must.
- Strong communication and active listening skills, adaptability, and the ability to manage priorities independently.
- Advanced Excel skills and experience with Salesforce.
Salary
€55000-€70000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international A-brand with a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company is known for its long-term vision, technological leadership, and high professional standards.People development is deeply embedded in the culture. Collaboration, internal mobility, and knowledge sharing are actively encouraged, while sustainability and innovation are integral parts of the corporate strategy rather than marketing concepts. Working here means contributing to impactful solutions in an environment where substance, structure, and vision truly matter.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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