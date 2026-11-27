Our client is a leading international A-brand with a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company is known for its long-term vision, technological leadership, and high professional standards.People development is deeply embedded in the culture. Collaboration, internal mobility, and knowledge sharing are actively encouraged, while sustainability and innovation are integral parts of the corporate strategy rather than marketing concepts. Working here means contributing to impactful solutions in an environment where substance, structure, and vision truly matter.