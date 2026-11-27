Identify new business opportunities and develop long-term relationships with existing customers.

Advise customers on solutions that fit their operational needs and business goals.

Engage with key decision-makers and lead commercial negotiations.

Act as the main point of contact for day-to-day sales matters, coordinating with colleagues to follow up on customer needs.

Work with customers and colleagues on initiatives that support more sustainable mobility.

Location: This is a national function and a mobile role. Candidates can be living in areas like: South Holland – North Brabant – Gelderland – Flevoland or North Holland. The role includes travels to clients.

As an Account Development Manager, you’ll win new business and build long-term relationships with farmers and agricultural businesses. You’ll get to know how customers use their equipment and advise them on solutions that fit their day-to-day operations. This is a technical sales role, so you’ll need to understand agricultural terminology and be comfortable discussing the technical requirements of equipment used off-road. Experience in agriculture or a strong interest in the sector is a plus. You’ll be a point of contact, taking the time to understand their business goals and helping them find solutions that support more sustainable mobility. This role offers the flexibility to manage your own work, take initiative, and pursue new business opportunities in a target-driven environment.Salary range depending on relevant experienec: 55-70k incl 8% + 4% end-of-the-year bonusStarting date: January 2027