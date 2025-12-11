Translation Quality Assurance Officer | C2 level English
Posted on December 11, 2025
Rotterdam
English
Posted on December 11, 2025
About this role
As the Translation Quality Assurance Officer you will oversee the quality assurance and control of translated Quality-of-Life questionnaires, as well as perform quality checks by reviewing linguistic work from Language Service Providers (LSPs) to ensure compliance with the organization’s quality standards. In your role you will also collaborate with internal team members and LSPs to ensure deliverables are complete and accurate. Additionally, you will work in tandem with the production team and project managers, communicate findings discovered during the Quality Assurance process, and identify opportunities for continuous improvement. Along side this your responsibilities will entail:
- Develop and manage the organization’s translation assets, including Translation Memory and Glossaries.
- Master the use of QC tools and digital comparison tools to meticulously review translations and identify any issues or errors, such as typos, inconsistent translations, inaccurate terminologies, etc.
- Provide feedback and linguistic coaching to cross-functional teams and external vendors, and participate in quality improvement initiatives when needed.
- Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as a team member.
- Review incoming translations from suppliers, record any quality issues, and log the assessment of the translation’s quality, while respecting quality checks, deadlines, customer and subject area specificities, internal procedures and templates, and quality standards.
- Proactively recommend improvements as well as corrective and preventive actions to reduce customer or internal complaints, improve efficiency, and mitigate risks.
- Participate in continuous improvement by collaborating in quality or project-related initiatives.
- Actively participate in weekly team meetings, prepare for the yearly individual evaluation process by submitting proposals for next year objectives.
- Contribute to creating an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture and a team spirit.
This role will begin with a 24-hour work week for the first 6-8 months, depending on seniority. After this initial period, the work week will increase to 38 hours.
Requirements
- Hold a Bachelor’s and/or University degree in Translation and/or Linguistics.
- Have a minimum of 2 years of relevant experience in translations combined with quality control/quality assurance is mandatory. Linguistic research experience is also considered a strong requirement.
- Possess hands-on experience with problem-solving, translation quality monitoring and trending, and reporting.
- Exhibit a proactive, innovative mindset, and a strong sense of ownership.
- Demonstrate the ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
- Possess excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
- Display a visible “can do” approach to work and a positive attitude towards change.
- Be detail-oriented, thorough, accurate, able to meet deadlines, and work quickly and steadily in a focused manner to achieve organizational goals.
- Be a proficient user of MS Office.
- Experience in life-sciences translation.
- Familiarity with Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) processes, with a focus on Root Cause Analysis.
- Tech-savviness, familiarity with Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT) tools, and translation management systems.
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
This company exists to serve the public interest by supporting, instigating and performing scientific research. Their focus is on the development of instruments that describe and value health outside the for-profit model.
Application Procedure
