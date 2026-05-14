QA Associate | Quality Complaints
Posted on May 14, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on May 14, 2026
About this role
Our client is seeking a QA Associate for Quality Complaints to join the Product Complaints and Surveillance team. In this role, you will support the global complaint handling process to ensure compliance with quality standards and regulatory requirements. The role requires close collaboration with international teams, manufacturing sites, and external partners to resolve quality issues and support continuous improvement initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
- Initiate, manage, and complete product quality complaint investigations.
- Conduct assessments in line with complaint procedures, GMP, GDP and other regulatory guidelines.
- Document investigation findings and maintain accurate records in the Quality Management System.
- Define and monitor investigation timelines to ensure timely completion.
- Escalate potential quality issues to management when necessary.
- Support regulatory inspections and internal or external audits related to complaint handling.
- Contribute to continuous improvement of complaint processes and systems.
Requirements
- Degree in Life Sciences, Pharma, or equivalent.
- Relevant quality experience within pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, food or food technology industries.
- Experience working with GMP, GDP, and Quality Management Systems (QMS).
- Deviation management or complaint investigation experience is preferred.
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage timelines and priorities.
- Proactive, adaptable, and eager-to-learn mindset!
Salary
€4590-€4590 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
Application Procedure
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