Order Management Representative | German

Process all quotation request

Process and expedite customer orders

Communicate with customers for the troubleshoots issues (product, shipping and pricing)

Raise stock returns and collections and ensure they are credited within agreed time

Maintains and documents complete, timely and accurate billing information.

The working hours is 08.30 - 17.00 or 09.00 - 17.30 (30mins break)You are going to be responsible for Order Management for the German market.Your day to day tasks such as :Short summary Order Management and Customer Care