Order Management Representative | German
Posted on April 27, 2026
Hoofddorp
German
Posted on April 27, 2026
About this role
The working hours is 08.30 - 17.00 or 09.00 - 17.30 (30mins break)You are going to be responsible for Order Management for the German market.Your day to day tasks such as :
- Process all quotation request
- Process and expedite customer orders
- Communicate with customers for the troubleshoots issues (product, shipping and pricing)
- Raise stock returns and collections and ensure they are credited within agreed time
- Maintains and documents complete, timely and accurate billing information.
Requirements
In order to be success for this position, you need to :
- Speak full proficiency German
- At least 2 years working experiences in a similar position.
- Strong communication skills
- Customer oriented
- Knowledge of SAP or similar system
- Proficient knowledge of Ms.Office, especially Excel and Power Point.
Salary
€3000-€3700 per month
The company
Our client's core business is developing a medical device for surgical and non-surgical bone healing, with proven safety, innovation and effectiveness.
Application Procedure
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