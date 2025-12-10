Evaluation Assistant
Posted on December 10, 2025
Hilversum
Posted on December 10, 2025
About this role
As an evaluation assistant, you will contribute to the preparation and execution of evaluations and washing tests for fragrances, following established protocols. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where precision and teamwork are key, ensuring that every test meets the required standards. Your role will involve hands‑on tasks and collaboration with a small, friendly team, making each day varied and engaging.
What You Will Do:
- Prepare: ensure all materials, machines, and test setups are ready for washing tests and evaluations.
- Execute: perform washing tests using washing machines or hand‑washing devices, ensuring adherence to protocols.
- Test: operate computer‑controlled test cabins that simulate home environments for products like cleaning agents and air fresheners.
- Organize: sort, weigh, and label products and samples to maintain accuracy and consistency in evaluations.
- Collaborate: support your colleagues where needed and contribute to maintaining a positive and efficient team environment.
