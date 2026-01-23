EHS Safety Supervisor

Supervise and coordinate construction safety activities on large-scale projects

Review, verify, and approve Work Permits to ensure compliance with safety requirements

Conduct regular field safety inspections and site walkthroughs

Identify hazards, unsafe conditions, and unsafe behaviors, and ensure corrective actions are implemented

Review and assess project EHS plans for adequacy, completeness, and compliance

Work closely with Project Managers, contractors, and site leadership to integrate safety into project execution

Support risk assessments, job safety analyses, and safe work method statements

Stop work when unsafe conditions or behaviors are observed

Promote and enforce a strong safety-first mindset among all workers and contractors

Report safety performance, findings, and incidents to project and EHS leadership

The Safety Supervisor is responsible for overseeing and ensuring safe execution of large construction projects. This role focuses on proactive safety management, compliance with EHS requirements and Policies, and close collaboration with project teams to prevent incidents and promote a strong safety culture. Safety is the top priority in all activities and decisions. In the function you will report to the EHS manager contractor management who will directly report to the EHS director.