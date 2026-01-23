EHS Safety Supervisor
About this role
The Safety Supervisor is responsible for overseeing and ensuring safe execution of large construction projects. This role focuses on proactive safety management, compliance with EHS requirements and Policies, and close collaboration with project teams to prevent incidents and promote a strong safety culture. Safety is the top priority in all activities and decisions. In the function you will report to the EHS manager contractor management who will directly report to the EHS director.
Key Responsibilities
- Supervise and coordinate construction safety activities on large-scale projects
- Review, verify, and approve Work Permits to ensure compliance with safety requirements
- Conduct regular field safety inspections and site walkthroughs
- Identify hazards, unsafe conditions, and unsafe behaviors, and ensure corrective actions are implemented
- Review and assess project EHS plans for adequacy, completeness, and compliance
- Work closely with Project Managers, contractors, and site leadership to integrate safety into project execution
- Support risk assessments, job safety analyses, and safe work method statements
- Stop work when unsafe conditions or behaviors are observed
- Promote and enforce a strong safety-first mindset among all workers and contractors
- Report safety performance, findings, and incidents to project and EHS leadership
Requirements
Required Skills and Competencies:
Only candidates who already reside in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit will be considered for this position. You also have to speak a C2 level of Dutch.
- Strong focus on safety and risk prevention
- C2 level of Dutch, and working level of English
- Ability to prioritize safety over schedule or cost pressures
- Excellent observation and communication skills
- Strong understanding of construction safety practices and EHS requirements
- Ability to work independently and confidently in the field
- Collaborative mindset with the ability to influence project teams
- Relevant education or certification in Safety (MVK)
- Proven experience supervising construction safety on medium to large projects
- Knowledge of local safety regulations and industry standards
Salary
€6450-€6500 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to supply chain operations, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales. The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
