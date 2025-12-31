Buying and Demand Planner (Talent Pool)

Posted on December 31, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 hours per week
Posted on December 31, 2025

About this role

Are you passionate about strategic planning, data-driven decision-making, and shaping the future of the fashion industry? Please note this is not an active vacancy. We’re building a talent pool of experienced Buying & Demand Planners for upcoming opportunities.

If you excel at optimizing seasonal plans, collaborating with global teams, and driving smart purchasing strategies, this is your chance to make an impact. Join us and be among the first to access exciting roles that influence the fashion market on a global scale!

What You’ll Do

As a Buying & Demand Planning Specialist, you will:

  • Collaborate closely with vendors and internal teams to manage seasonal planning activities.
  • Execute strategic buying decisions across multiple seasons.
  • Maintain seamless communication with merchandisers, product developers, and suppliers.
  • Oversee material bookings and manage a comprehensive global order book for your assigned categories.

Who You Are

  • You have a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Economics, Statistics, or a related field.
  • You have excellent communication skills in English (written en verbal).
  • You bring at least 2 years of experience in buying within a fashion retail or large Ecommerce organization.
  • You excel in data analysis, with strong Excel skills (Pivot Tables, VLOOKUP, IF statements).
  • You are an effective communicator and negotiator, able to collaborate with diverse stakeholders.
  • You thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments and have a keen eye for detail.

Why Join Our Talent Pool?

  • Priority access to exciting career opportunities in Buying & Demand Planning.
  • Work with some of the most iconic fashion brands in the industry.
  • Be part of a team that values creativity, sustainability, and innovation.
  • Collaborate in a fast-growing, international environment based in Amsterdam.

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Ready to Take the Next Step?

Submit your resume and a short motivation letter today! We will review your application within 5-7 business days.

  • Important: We can only consider candidates already living in the greater Amsterdam area, as agreed with our clients.
  • Have any questions? Call us during office hours at 020-5738383.
