Fashion Merchandiser (Talent Pool)
About this role
Are you a data-savvy merchandising expert with a passion for fashion? Do you excel in Excel—creating reports, managing large datasets, and performing pivot analysis? Please note this is not an active vacancy. We’re building a talent pool for future Merchandiser roles at a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand in Amsterdam.
In this role, you’ll drive product strategy, curate standout assortments, and turn data insights into smart business decisions. Working closely with Sales, Planning, Marketing, Retail, and E-commerce teams, you’ll play a key role in shaping collections that align with market trends and company goals. Ready to make an impact? Let’s connect!
What You’ll Do
As a Merchandiser, you will:
- Develop seasonal strategies and merchandising plans that drive business success.
- Present product strategies and collections to key markets, ensuring successful launches.
- Manage seasonal projections and pricing for fashion items and new product introductions.
- Collaborate with Planning and Forecasting teams on pre-market buying commitments and projections.
- Conduct trend research, competitive analysis, and market insights to understand consumer behavior.
Who You Are
- You have experience in fashion merchandising, purchasing, or a related field.
- You have excellent communication skills in English (written en verbal).
- You possess strong analytical skills and a strategic mindset.
- You have excellent organizational, communication, and negotiation skills.
- You are proactive, entrepreneurial, and thrive in fast-paced, international environments.
- You hold a degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field.
- You are proficient in MS Excel (pivot tables, data analysis, reporting) and comfortable with Word & PowerPoint.
Why Join Our Talent Pool?
- Priority access to exciting Merchandising roles in a global organization.
- Work with some of the most iconic fashion brands in the industry.
- Be part of a team that values creativity, sustainability, and innovation.
- Collaborate in a fast-growing, international environment based in Amsterdam.
Salary
Application Procedure
Ready to Take the Next Step?
Submit your resume and a short motivation letter today! We will review your application within 5-7 business days.
- Important: We can only consider candidates already living in the greater Amsterdam area, as agreed with our clients.
- Have any questions? Call us during office hours at 020-5738383.