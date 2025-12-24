Technical Developer (Fashion Talent pool)
About this role
For a global client in the fashion industry based in Amsterdam, we are looking for Technical Developers for all product groups. Please note this is not an active vacancy. We’re building a talent pool for future Technical Developer roles at a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand.
As a Technical Developer, you will work collaboratively with various department, utilizing your knowledge in pattern cutting and technical construction. By developing products that meet market demands, sustainability goals, and brand values, you will play a key role in shaping the future of fashion. Join our talent pool and be first in line for exciting opportunities!
The Team:
The Technical Development team develops and delivers both innovative and sustainable products for the brand. They are responsible for the end-to-end technical development of the product, from initial concept through to physical garments, pioneering high quality & product excellence, as well as delivering on company & divisional KPI’s.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Pattern cutting, using both traditional methods and digital tools.
- Lead fit meetings, record and communicate changes internally and externally, and ensure adherence to critical paths for on-time seasonal development and production.
- Achieve technical KPIs, including fit improvement, grading projects, reduced overdevelopment, and enhanced quality, in partnership with the other teams.
- Carry out information maintenance/data integrity: ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management).
- Deliver improved, approved patterns/blocks with graded specifications for seasonal lines.
- Finalize approved blocks with updated technical files, upload to shared systems, and provide an accessible, clearly labeled pattern/block library and overview document.
- Update new blocks in PLM with global fit grading, link to seasonal styles, and maintain complete, accurate, and timely system data.
- Carry out research & development.
The Ideal Candidate:
- A bachelor/ master’s degree in fashion, garment technology, pattern cutting or equivalent experience in fashion, clothing or textiles industry.
- 3-5 years’ experience in Technical Product Development.
- Product knowledge of apparel within specific product group(s).
- Experience in PLM software.
- Effective communication skills: inclusive team player, interdepartmental collaboration.
- Able to work in a highly productive, fast paced environment with a hands-on approach.
- Self-driven, pragmatic, and a business mind set.
- Strong command of written & spoken English.
Application Procedure
Apply now to join our talent pool. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to any client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.
Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.