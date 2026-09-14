Vacancy I Marketing Assistant I German or English, French and Dutch I The Hague area

Vacancy I Marketing Assistant I German or English, French and Dutch I The Hague area

Posted on September 14, 2026
The Hague
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company we are looking for a marketing assistant. In this role, you will report to the Marketing and Communication department and will be responsible for taking on a variety of tasks. Dutch will be an advantage, however the successful candidate will assist in the development of marketing collateral, track existing marketing campaigns and report on results, coordinate market research studies and make phone surveys. Be available as a resource for senior marketing professionals who need assistance with completing large projects.

What do we offer you

Full time, part time is also possible. Good secondary job conditions. Team building activities.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Advertising or related field. Starter experience in marketing or advertising. Ability to multi-task effectively. Excellent problem solving skills. Must be willing to travel to offsite training sessions. Strong communication and organizational skills. Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.

About the company

International dynamic company with a lot of grow opportunities

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