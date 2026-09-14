Vacancy I Marketing Assistant I German or English, French and Dutch I The Hague area

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company we are looking for a marketing assistant. In this role, you will report to the Marketing and Communication department and will be responsible for taking on a variety of tasks. Dutch will be an advantage, however the successful candidate will assist in the development of marketing collateral, track existing marketing campaigns and report on results, coordinate market research studies and make phone surveys. Be available as a resource for senior marketing professionals who need assistance with completing large projects.