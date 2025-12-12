Our Team

We believe travel can create citizens of the world. We spark moments of connection and transformation, giving people the freedom to explore openly and shape their own story.

With colleagues from more than 50 countries, our diversity fuels curiosity, insight, and a culture of openness, essential to understanding our travellers and one another.

We work in a flexible hybrid model from our Utrecht HQ and our homes across the Netherlands.

Just as travel is about discovery, we’re looking for people who want to go one stop further, joining a journey that inspires personal transformation through train travel.

We’re on the search for…

You’ll be joining the Creatives and Communications team, which focuses on best-in-class storytelling for Eurail, covering the full customer journey. As an intern with a creative flair, you’ll assist us in further improving and implementing our communications strategy and growing brand awareness for Eurail. You will ensure inspiration, consistency, and a targeted approach across PR & Comms activities. As part of a diverse, collaborative and international environment, your ideas and experience will be valued just as much as your ability to get things done.

What you’ll be doing

Support with the development and execution of our PR & Comms strategy and campaigns to assist in bringing our vision and values to life.

Support with press inbox management and answering of queries.

Responsible for Pass issuance, seat reservations and tracking.

Support media engagement efforts on a pan-European and global level with journalists and creators.

Support with developing and maintaining PR & Comms collateral materials, (press kit, fact sheet, online brand content library).

Collaborate with other PR & Comms colleagues to monitor our PR tools and report on the performance of the PR outreach and coverage against measurable KPIs and targets to improve our efforts continuously.

Co-operate with colleagues across the organisation to align plans and activities to ensure an integrated approach.

In true Eurail entrepreneurial fashion, you will have the opportunity to identify and initiate a project that enables you to lead and contribute directly to our team's efforts, develop your skills, and pursue your passions.

Boxes to tick

You are a Bachelor’s or Master's student in Marketing, Media, Communications, or a related field.

The internship begins in March 2026 and requires a commitment of 6 months.

Fluent in English for both written and verbal communications. Additional languages are a beneficial asset.

A high level of proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word & PowerPoint) is required.

Data and insight-focused. Familiarity with media intelligence tools such as Meltwater is beneficial.

Detail-oriented, well organised and able to thrive in a deadline-driven environment (reflective of the media environment!)

Advanced communication, writing and presentation skills.

Ability to balance responsibilities, a positive attitude to work and strong prioritisation skills.

Knowledge and expertise in both digital and traditional media outlets are highly beneficial.

A keen fondness for discovering diverse cultures and places.

Basic knowledge of design tools is advantageous.

Our offer

A generous Internship allowance, a commute allowance and paid time off.

A free global travel Pass for you and a companion so you can explore Europe with your family or friends and share the same experiences as our customers.

Our hybrid work model offers flexibility in when and where you work. Whether you need collaboration, quiet time, or social interaction—online or in person - it's all possible, but some office days per week are required.

Monthly Borrels

The opportunity to make a visible contribution, working in an agile way within your team and across the company.

Curious to apply?

Apply directly via our website (https://jobs.eurail.com/en/vacancies).

Preferred start date: 02/03/2026

We'll ask you to share your resume in English (our business language) and tell us why you're interested in Eurail and this particular role. It doesn't hurt to be creative; we enjoy seeing your personality shine through.

As part of the process, we may also ask you to complete a short assessment to showcase your skills.

If we think you might be a good candidate, the next step is a relatively informal interview with some of your potential new team members. For you, this is a chance to understand if Eurail is your ideal workplace, and for us, it tells us more about the value you would bring.

In the meantime…

If you’re curious, why not check us out on LinkedIn and get a feel for our culture, values, and place worldwide?

Got questions? Our People & Culture team would be happy to help — just drop us a note at jobs@eurail.com. We don’t use LinkedIn for messages, so this is the best way to reach us!

While you're here, explore our travel passes and get inspired for your next journey at www.eurail.com.