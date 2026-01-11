Growth Marketing Specialist
Posted on January 11, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on January 11, 2026
About this role
Are you a digitally-savvy marketing professional ready to drive B2B growth across the Benelux region? We're recruiting for a Growth Marketing Specialist on behalf of our client, a global technology provider.
Key Responsibilities
Account-Based Marketing & Campaign Execution
- Design and implement targeted ABM campaigns in partnership with sales teams across Benelux markets
- Develop campaign strategies that generate a qualified pipeline and support revenue objectives
- Create compelling outreach materials for healthcare, financial services, and enterprise client segments
- Build sales enablement assets, including presentations, case studies, and prospect materials
- Manage stakeholder relationships with sales functions while maintaining accountability for campaign follow-through
Marketing Automation & Lead Management
- Build and optimize automated workflows using marketing automation platforms
- Develop email marketing campaigns that nurture prospects through the conversion funnel
- Implement lead scoring, segmentation, and performance tracking systems
- Coordinate lead handoff processes with sales teams and optimize follow-up strategies
- Collaborate with global marketing operations teams to implement ABM best practices
Digital Growth & Performance Optimization
- Optimize website content and digital assets for search engine performance and AI platform visibility
- Partner with external agencies to execute SEO strategies across the Dutch and Flemish markets
- Manage PPC and paid media budget allocation with a focus on ROI and conversion metrics
- Analyze campaign performance data and adjust strategies based on analytics insights
- Drive ongoing conversion rate improvement and digital optimization initiatives
Content Creation & Market Intelligence
- Produce high-quality Dutch-language content, including blog posts, case studies, and campaign materials
- Translate complex B2B technology solutions into accessible messaging for target audiences
- Collaborate with global design teams to create visual marketing assets
- Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities in the Benelux telecommunications landscape
- Track campaign performance metrics and provide data-driven insights to leadership and sales teams
Qualifications & Skills
- Near-native Dutch proficiency and professional-level English fluency for internal communications with international teams.
- Minimum of 2 to 4 years of B2B marketing experience with a focus on hands-on execution and delivery
- Proven ability to write compelling Dutch-language professional and promotional copy
- Understanding of growth marketing, ABM methodologies, and digital performance optimization
- SEO and paid media management experience
- Strong organizational and project management capabilities with the ability to manage multiple priorities
- Proactive, ownership-oriented mindset with willingness to challenge approaches constructively
- Comfortable working with data, analytics, and communicating insights to commercial teams
- Creative thinking and analytical mindset
- Background in telecommunications, SaaS, CPaaS, or B2B technology sectors is a plus
What We Offer
- 27 days of annual leave plus birthday day off
- 2 wellbeing/mental health days per year
- 2 volunteering days annually for giving back opportunities
- Pension scheme with annual tax benefits
- Daily lunch is provided at the office
- Access to a premium mindfulness and wellness app for you and your family
- Unlimited access to an online learning platform for continuous professional development
- Direct mentorship from experienced marketing leadership who previously performed this role
- Clear growth path to expanded responsibilities
- Regular social events and a strong team culture in a central Amsterdam location
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require work permit sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Growth Marketing Specialist appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€40,000 - €50,000 Per Year
Want more jobs like this?Get Marketing / PR jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Paid Search Specialist
Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO)
Content Editor German Speaking Markets (part-time 16-20h/week)
Global Marketing Procurement Specialist (expert in ATL)
Growth Marketing Lead - Stocks, Crypto, Savings