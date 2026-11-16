Senior Manager Strategic Initiatives - HR (Temp)

We are looking for an experienced Learning & Development professional with a strong specialisation in digital learning platforms and organisational development (OD). You will lead the further development of the Digital Learning Ecosystem, contribute to the enterprise Skills Programme and support the implementation of development assessment solutions.

The ideal candidate has hands-on experience with Learning Experience Platforms (LXP), a solid understanding of digital learning ecosystems and the ability to translate organisational capability needs into effective learning solutions. Experience with SAP is a strong advantage.

We are specifically looking for an L&D and OD specialist with a strategic mindset and strong project leadership skills not a traditional Training Manager or Programme Manager. You will work closely with Digital HR, business stakeholders and external partners to shape the future of learning and development across the organisation.