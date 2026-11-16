Senior Manager Strategic Initiatives - HR (Temp)
About this role
We are looking for an experienced Learning & Development professional with a strong specialisation in digital learning platforms and organisational development (OD). You will lead the further development of the Digital Learning Ecosystem, contribute to the enterprise Skills Programme and support the implementation of development assessment solutions.
The ideal candidate has hands-on experience with Learning Experience Platforms (LXP), a solid understanding of digital learning ecosystems and the ability to translate organisational capability needs into effective learning solutions. Experience with SAP is a strong advantage.
We are specifically looking for an L&D and OD specialist with a strategic mindset and strong project leadership skills not a traditional Training Manager or Programme Manager. You will work closely with Digital HR, business stakeholders and external partners to shape the future of learning and development across the organisation.
- Lead the L&D roadmap and continuous improvement of the Digital Learning Ecosystem, including LXP and other learning technologies;
- Represent L&D in the enterprise Skills Programme, translating skills priorities into learning, upskilling and reskilling solutions;
- Partner with Digital HR, business stakeholders and vendors to improve digital learning experiences, accessibility and adoption;
- Drive the implementation and integration of SHL development assessments, including governance, stakeholder engagement and adoption;
- Coordinate High Performing Teams interventions across EMEA, advising stakeholders and facilitators on effective development solutions.
Requirements
- Proven experience in Learning & Development, with a strong specialisation in digital learning platforms and ecosystems;
- Hands-on experience with Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) and digital learning technologies;
- Strong expertise in Organisational Development (OD), skills development and translating business capability needs into learning solutions;
- Experience leading strategic L&D projects and collaborating with Digital HR, senior stakeholders and external vendors;
- Knowledge of SAP is a strong advantage; we are looking for an L&D/OD specialist rather than a traditional Training Manager or Programme Manager.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 6-month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract; however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €5000 - €6500 gross a month, based on a full-time position (38 hours a week), and is based on education and experience;
- 30 Annual leave days;
- Asap available for 38 hours;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.