As Head of Product, your mission is to lead the product organization that builds what our users bank with every day, ensuring they get the safe, smart and effortless banking they expect.

Why this matters:

At bunq, our mission is to Make Life Easy, for our users, our teams, and the world around us.

Every team plays a unique role in making this mission a reality. The Product team does this by building and improving the products our users bank with, while keeping them safe and compliant.

As Head of Product, you contribute by setting product direction and leading the product leaders who deliver it, helping us grow as the bank of The Free.

Take ownership:

As Head of Product, you’ll take charge of key responsibilities that directly impact bunq’s growth and our users’ seamless experience: