Head of Product
About this role
As Head of Product, your mission is to lead the product organization that builds what our users bank with every day, ensuring they get the safe, smart and effortless banking they expect.
Why this matters:
At bunq, our mission is to Make Life Easy, for our users, our teams, and the world around us.
Every team plays a unique role in making this mission a reality. The Product team does this by building and improving the products our users bank with, while keeping them safe and compliant.
As Head of Product, you contribute by setting product direction and leading the product leaders who deliver it, helping us grow as the bank of The Free.
Take ownership:
As Head of Product, you’ll take charge of key responsibilities that directly impact bunq’s growth and our users’ seamless experience:
Grow our users’ use of bunq’s products by leading product strategy and delivery for your area.
Keep growth and safety moving together, so that fraud, compliance and quality are built into the products rather than bolted on.
Build a strong, AI-first product organization by leading Product Owners and Team Leads, and redesigning how the function works around AI agents instead of adding headcount by default.
Be bunq’s product voice with the management board, regulators, auditors and partners.
Requirements
You’ve led a technical product organization and can get hands-on when needed. Size of organization isn’t the bar.
You have product leadership experience in a regulated financial services setting.
You understand payments and fraud, and you have data analysis skills and engineering depth.
You have experience working with regulators and across multiple markets.
You’re skilled at stakeholder management at management-board level.
You have AI fluency at the AI Architect level: you design AI-native systems, not only use AI tools.