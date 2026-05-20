Traineeship | Cybersecurity | English

Our client is looking for naturally curious and motivated problem-solvers to join their team through a Cybersecurity Traineeship. During this paid learning program, you will work in a real Security Operations Center (SOC) environment while preparing for and obtaining your CCNA certification (with financial rewards upon completion).

This traineeship is designed for candidates who already have a solid foundation of interest and self-study in cybersecurity and now want to take the next step into a professional environment. You will be trained further on the job, but you are expected to arrive with clear motivation, technical curiosity, and an active learning mindset.

In this role, no two days are the same. Your tasks may include analysing network traffic, supporting incident response, solving complex networking issues, optimising network segmentation, addressing firewall or software vulnerabilities, and occasionally assisting with hardware installations or repairs – always with a strong focus on security and customer success.