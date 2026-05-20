Traineeship | Cybersecurity | English

Traineeship | Cybersecurity | English

Posted on May 20, 2026
Zaltbommel
English
Posted on May 20, 2026

About this role

Our client is looking for naturally curious and motivated problem-solvers to join their team through a Cybersecurity Traineeship. During this paid learning program, you will work in a real Security Operations Center (SOC) environment while preparing for and obtaining your CCNA certification (with financial rewards upon completion).
This traineeship is designed for candidates who already have a solid foundation of interest and self-study in cybersecurity and now want to take the next step into a professional environment. You will be trained further on the job, but you are expected to arrive with clear motivation, technical curiosity, and an active learning mindset.
In this role, no two days are the same. Your tasks may include analysing network traffic, supporting incident response, solving complex networking issues, optimising network segmentation, addressing firewall or software vulnerabilities, and occasionally assisting with hardware installations or repairs – always with a strong focus on security and customer success.

Requirements

The ideal candidate is analytical, curious, and highly self-driven, with a clear and proven interest in cybersecurity. This traineeship is meant for candidates who are at the start of their professional career, but who have already actively developed themselves in the field.
Our client is looking for someone who:
  • Has demonstrable affinity with IT and cybersecurity (through self-study, projects, labs, certifications, or relevant education – e.g. CCNA prep, TryHackMe, Hack The Box, home labs, etc.)
  • Can clearly explain why cybersecurity, which area interests them (e.g. SOC / blue team / networking), and what a SOC engineer roughly does
  • Is a strong self-starter with genuine motivation and curiosity
  • Has a solid understanding of basic networking concepts (routers, switches, IP, DNS, TCP/UDP)
  • Speaks fluent professional English
  • Is willing to work irregular hours / 24-7 shifts and therefore has: a driver’s license, and their own car
  • Holds a valid EU passport (mandatory for background screening)
Candidates who are completely new to cybersecurity and have only recently started exploring the field are unfortunately not a match for this program.

Salary

€2300-€2300 per month

The company

Situated in Zaltbommel, our client is a prominent player in the realm of IT security. They are dedicated to adhering to Zero Trust principles, serving as the vigilant protectors of their customers' security interests. Their expertise lies in the management of state-of-the-art security products and services available in the market, encompassing next-generation firewalls, cloud security solutions, endpoint security, and more.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Zaltbommel delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

(Senior) iOS Developer
Technician | Dutch B2 + English
Senior Data Analyst
Application Specialist | German | Remote
Network Operations Specialist
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Starting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge PartnersStarting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge Partners
Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position