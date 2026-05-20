Traineeship | Cybersecurity | English
Posted on May 20, 2026
Zaltbommel
English
Posted on May 20, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for naturally curious and motivated problem-solvers to join their team through a Cybersecurity Traineeship. During this paid learning program, you will work in a real Security Operations Center (SOC) environment while preparing for and obtaining your CCNA certification (with financial rewards upon completion).
This traineeship is designed for candidates who already have a solid foundation of interest and self-study in cybersecurity and now want to take the next step into a professional environment. You will be trained further on the job, but you are expected to arrive with clear motivation, technical curiosity, and an active learning mindset.
In this role, no two days are the same. Your tasks may include analysing network traffic, supporting incident response, solving complex networking issues, optimising network segmentation, addressing firewall or software vulnerabilities, and occasionally assisting with hardware installations or repairs – always with a strong focus on security and customer success.
This traineeship is designed for candidates who already have a solid foundation of interest and self-study in cybersecurity and now want to take the next step into a professional environment. You will be trained further on the job, but you are expected to arrive with clear motivation, technical curiosity, and an active learning mindset.
In this role, no two days are the same. Your tasks may include analysing network traffic, supporting incident response, solving complex networking issues, optimising network segmentation, addressing firewall or software vulnerabilities, and occasionally assisting with hardware installations or repairs – always with a strong focus on security and customer success.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is analytical, curious, and highly self-driven, with a clear and proven interest in cybersecurity. This traineeship is meant for candidates who are at the start of their professional career, but who have already actively developed themselves in the field.
Our client is looking for someone who:
Our client is looking for someone who:
- Has demonstrable affinity with IT and cybersecurity (through self-study, projects, labs, certifications, or relevant education – e.g. CCNA prep, TryHackMe, Hack The Box, home labs, etc.)
- Can clearly explain why cybersecurity, which area interests them (e.g. SOC / blue team / networking), and what a SOC engineer roughly does
- Is a strong self-starter with genuine motivation and curiosity
- Has a solid understanding of basic networking concepts (routers, switches, IP, DNS, TCP/UDP)
- Speaks fluent professional English
- Is willing to work irregular hours / 24-7 shifts and therefore has: a driver’s license, and their own car
- Holds a valid EU passport (mandatory for background screening)
Salary
€2300-€2300 per month
The company
Situated in Zaltbommel, our client is a prominent player in the realm of IT security. They are dedicated to adhering to Zero Trust principles, serving as the vigilant protectors of their customers' security interests. Their expertise lies in the management of state-of-the-art security products and services available in the market, encompassing next-generation firewalls, cloud security solutions, endpoint security, and more.
Application Procedure
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