Sr SAP S/4HANA Consultant – Retail & DC Operations (Temp-to-perm)

Sr SAP S/4HANA Consultant – Retail & DC Operations (Temp-to-perm)

Posted on May 21, 2026
Veghel
Posted on May 21, 2026

About this role

Are you the SAP expert who effortlessly translates complex supply chain flows into robust S/4HANA configurations? For a major player in the retail sector, we are looking for a Senior Consultant with in-depth knowledge of distribution center (DC) logistics and cross-dock execution. In a high-performance landscape, you are the architect who ensures seamless integration between MM, SD, and external WMS systems. You are not only functionally strong, but you also understand the technical integration layer (IDoc, RFC, AIF) and SAP Fiori. Are you open to a challenging temp-to-perm role in an Agile/SAFe environment where you have a direct impact on business-critical logistics processes? Apply now! 

As a Senior Consultant, you are responsible for designing, configuring, and stabilizing the end-to-end logistics chain within S/4HANA: 

  • Logistics Design: Configuring complex DC processes and cross-docking scenarios, with a focus on maximum efficiency and throughput;
  • System Integration: Managing and optimizing interfaces (IDoc, RFC, qRFC, Proxy) between SAP and external systems such as WMS and Transport Planning;
  • Technical Management: Configuring and monitoring SAP AIF for message processing and supporting SAP Fiori (roles, catalogs, and authorizations);
  • Problem Solving: Quickly analyzing and resolving data inconsistencies and process disruptions in a 24/7 critical environment;
  • DevOps & Agile: Active participation in SAFe ceremonies and close collaboration with development and basis teams to ensure smooth release;
  • Expertise: Utilizing in-depth knowledge in the areas of BOPF, PPF, and embedded TM integration with LE Shipping.

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Requirements

  • Extensive hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA Logistics, specifically within Retail or large-scale distribution. Expertise in SAP AIF (configuration & monitoring);
  • In-depth knowledge of integration techniques (IDoc, RFC, qRFC, Proxy). Experience with SAP Fiori Launchpad and its authorization structure;
  • Knowledge of BOPF, PPF, and embedded TM;
  • Extensive experience working in an Agile/SAFe and DevOps environment;
  • Strong in solving problems in complex, interconnected system landscapes;
  • Nice-to-haves: Knowledge of F&R, UDF, Intrastat, and basic ABAP debugging skills.

Salary

8000 - 9000

A nice assignment in Veghel that starts on June 1, 2026. We are looking for a candidate for a temp-to-perm arrangement, with a contract for 40 hours per week. You will work 2 days a week in the office and the rest can be from home. The salary can be discussed during the initial call. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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