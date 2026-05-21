Sr SAP S/4HANA Consultant – Retail & DC Operations (Temp-to-perm)
About this role
As a Senior Consultant, you are responsible for designing, configuring, and stabilizing the end-to-end logistics chain within S/4HANA:
- Logistics Design: Configuring complex DC processes and cross-docking scenarios, with a focus on maximum efficiency and throughput;
- System Integration: Managing and optimizing interfaces (IDoc, RFC, qRFC, Proxy) between SAP and external systems such as WMS and Transport Planning;
- Technical Management: Configuring and monitoring SAP AIF for message processing and supporting SAP Fiori (roles, catalogs, and authorizations);
- Problem Solving: Quickly analyzing and resolving data inconsistencies and process disruptions in a 24/7 critical environment;
- DevOps & Agile: Active participation in SAFe ceremonies and close collaboration with development and basis teams to ensure smooth release;
- Expertise: Utilizing in-depth knowledge in the areas of BOPF, PPF, and embedded TM integration with LE Shipping.
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Requirements
- Extensive hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA Logistics, specifically within Retail or large-scale distribution. Expertise in SAP AIF (configuration & monitoring);
- In-depth knowledge of integration techniques (IDoc, RFC, qRFC, Proxy). Experience with SAP Fiori Launchpad and its authorization structure;
- Knowledge of BOPF, PPF, and embedded TM;
- Extensive experience working in an Agile/SAFe and DevOps environment;
- Strong in solving problems in complex, interconnected system landscapes;
- Nice-to-haves: Knowledge of F&R, UDF, Intrastat, and basic ABAP debugging skills.
Salary
A nice assignment in Veghel that starts on June 1, 2026. We are looking for a candidate for a temp-to-perm arrangement, with a contract for 40 hours per week. You will work 2 days a week in the office and the rest can be from home. The salary can be discussed during the initial call.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.