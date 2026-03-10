Senior Logistic Process Engineer - Temp Remote EU/UK
About this role
- Evaluate Current Warehouse Network: Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the existing warehouse network setup to identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for improvement;
- Understand Network Design Options: Research and articulate various warehouse network design options, such as dedicated warehouses for specific assortments or generalized warehouses accommodating a broader range of products;
- Collaborate with Cross-Functional Teams: Work closely with logistics strategy consultants, logistics engineering specialists, and other stakeholders (including finance and IT) to gather insights and ensure alignment with overall business objectives;
- Analyze Options within Context: Assess potential warehouse network configurations in the context of specific requirements and operational landscape, considering factors like cost, efficiency, and product handling needs;
- Provide Strategic Recommendations: Develop clear and actionable recommendations for optimizing the warehouse network based on comprehensive data analysis and evaluation of design options;
- Communicate Findings Effectively: Present findings and recommendations to stakeholders, emphasizing the implications of each design choice on logistics performance and operational efficiency;
- Stay Informed on Industry Trends: Continuously monitor industry best practices and trends related to warehouse network design and logistics strategies to enhance knowledge and contribute to strategic decision-making;
- Support Implementation Initiatives: Work alongside team members to support the execution of proposed strategies, ensuring that changes to the warehouse network align with operational practices and are implemented smoothly.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field; Master’s degree or additional certifications in logistics or supply chain management is a plus.
- Minimum of 10 years of experience in logistics, supply chain management, or related field. Proven experience working in a consulting environment, particularly within logistics strategy or engineering.
- Familiarity with logistics optimization tools and software (e.g., SAP, Oracle, JDA, etc.).
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and make data-driven decisions.
- Proficiency in logistics modeling techniques and methodologies.
- Knowledge of transportation management, warehousing, and inventory management principles.
- Experience with project management tools and methodologies is preferred.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to effectively collaborate with team members and stakeholders across various departments.
- Strong customer-service orientation with a focus on delivering value to internal and external stakeholders.
Salary
Nice assignment to start immediately until December 2026 (with possibility to extend), for 32 to 40 hours per week. For this assignment, you will be employed with us under a flexible contract. This role is possible for a remote consultant within EU/UK.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.