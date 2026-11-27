Senior Google Cloud Architect (Interim)
About this role
Have you led complex migrations within Google Cloud? Do you know how to turn architecture decisions into designs that engineering teams can implement and operate? For an international organisation in Utrecht, we’re looking for a Senior Google Cloud Architect to lead the target architecture and technical design for a GCP-to-GCP migration and application modernisation programme.
Interested? Send us your CV and availability. We’d like to hear about a Google Cloud migration you worked on and the architecture decisions you owned.
You’ll work with the platform and migration teams to move workloads within an existing Google Cloud environment. You’ll own the architecture decisions, align your designs with the organisation’s landing zone standards and help the teams prepare to run the environment after the migration.
- Build the migration roadmap, map application dependencies and plan migration waves. Use the 7R framework to determine the approach for each application;
- Design low-downtime data migrations, including testing, cutover and rollback;
- Define the target architecture for GCP landing zones, networking, identity and access management, security and cloud-native services such as GKE and Cloud Run;
- Design CI/CD and GitOps workflows and define how teams will monitor reliability and manage cloud costs;
- Lead technical workshops and architecture reviews, document design decisions and share knowledge with engineering teams.
Requirements
You can explain complex architecture decisions and turn them into designs that engineering teams can implement. Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect certification is preferred. Equivalent enterprise GCP architecture and migration experience will also be considered.
- Proven senior-level experience as a Google Cloud Architect, including GCP-to-GCP migrations, cloud consolidations or IT integrations following mergers or acquisitions;
- In-depth knowledge of GCP services, including Compute Engine, GKE, Cloud Run, Shared VPC, Cloud Interconnect, IAM and Security Command Center;
- Strong experience with Terraform and GitHub Actions, plus experience with Apigee, Pub/Sub, Eventarc and event-driven architecture;
- Experience applying the Google Cloud Well-Architected Framework, producing high-level and low-level designs and documenting architecture decisions in ADRs;
- Working knowledge of Azure for hybrid and cross-cloud integration, including services such as ExpressRoute, Entra ID and Azure Migrate.
Salary
This is a full-time interim assignment for 40 hours per week, open to both freelancers and candidates seeking temporary employment.
- Location – Utrecht, with at least two days per week on site.
- Start date – 4 January 2027.
- Duration – Six months, with an option to extend.
- Freelance (ZZP) – Up to €90,- per hour.
- Temporary employment (Flex) – Up to €7000,- gross per month based on a 40-hour working week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.