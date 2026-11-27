Have you led complex migrations within Google Cloud? Do you know how to turn architecture decisions into designs that engineering teams can implement and operate? For an international organisation in Utrecht, we’re looking for a Senior Google Cloud Architect to lead the target architecture and technical design for a GCP-to-GCP migration and application modernisation programme.

Interested? Send us your CV and availability. We’d like to hear about a Google Cloud migration you worked on and the architecture decisions you owned.

You’ll work with the platform and migration teams to move workloads within an existing Google Cloud environment. You’ll own the architecture decisions, align your designs with the organisation’s landing zone standards and help the teams prepare to run the environment after the migration.