Office IT Support - Mandarin & English
Posted on November 27, 2026
Amsterdam
English, Mandarin
Posted on November 27, 2026
About this role
Important Note: Our client does not provide sponsorship!
This position is 100% ONSITE
About the Role
Key Responsibilities
This position is 100% ONSITE
About the Role
- Our client is looking for a skilled IT Engineer with strong software development skills to join their international technology company in Amsterdam.
- Working closely with the IT Manager, you will support and maintain the company's IT systems, infrastructure and networks across several European locations, mainly in Amsterdam, but also in Belgium and Germany when needed.
- Besides providing general IT support, you will develop and maintain software solutions, improve business processes through AI and automation, and help strengthen IT security.
- You will work closely with colleagues across different departments and international teams, providing technical support and practical solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and user satisfaction.
- Our client is looking for someone with good communication skills who enjoys working in an international and dynamic environment.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop, deploy and maintain reliable software and automation solutions in an enterprise environment.
- Identify opportunities to improve business processes using AI tools and automation, reducing manual work and improving efficiency.
- Support and maintain IT infrastructure, including servers, networks and end-user hardware.
- Provide general IT support, including troubleshooting, helpdesk assistance and answering technical questions.
- Work with different teams to understand business needs and turn them into practical technical solutions.
- Take part in an Agile/Scrum team and deliver high-quality solutions step by step.
- Maintain clear and professional documentation of technical solutions, processes and system configurations.
- Willing to travel to Belgium and Germany occasionally to provide IT support when needed
Requirements
Requirements
- Fluent in both English and Mandarin is a must
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or a related field.
- 2 to 5 years of relevant experience in software development or IT engineering. This is a junior to medior position, not a senior role.
- Good knowledge of at least one programming language, preferably Python, Java, JavaScript, UNIX Shell or C#.
- Experience developing and maintaining software, preferably in an enterprise or SaaS environment.
- Practical experience using AI tools and automation to improve software development and business processes.
- Understanding of databases, cloud platforms (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud) and basic networking (TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP/HTTPS and VPN).
- Knowledge of Windows Server, IT infrastructure and HP/Cisco hardware.
- Familiarity with ITIL and Agile/Scrum working methods.
- Strong communication, problem-solving and organizational skills.
- Proactive, customer-focused and able to work independently as well as in an international team.
- Relevant IT certifications.
- Already lives in the Netherlands - Amsterdam area and can start immediately.
The company
Our client's core business is in the production of semiconductor
Application Procedure
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