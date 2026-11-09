You anticipate threats nobody knows about yet, and you turn that into concrete defenses.

You design a new way of working and convince others to adopt it.

You are structured: you keep a full overview of your landscape and prioritize what has the biggest impact.

You have deep, hands-on experience in infrastructure and security architecture, and you implement solutions yourself.

You are an AI architect: you see what AI makes possible and use it to move faster than the threats.

You have hands-on experience as a Security Engineer, and you communicate clearly with regulators and auditors.

You stay calm under pressure.

Nice to have: experience coaching and growing engineers by leading by example.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿