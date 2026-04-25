Lead Software Engineer (Python) - English-duplicate

>5000

This is an interim position that starts immediately, offering a full-time engagement of 37 hours per week. The role offers a competitive maximum rate of €90 to €99 euros per hour for freelance/zzp or a salary between € 6.800 to €7.300 gross on the basis of 37 hours based on your experience. Ideal for a seasoned professional seeking a dynamic, high-impact role in a modern tech environment. This role is open to both temp contract and freelancers/zzp. This is a hybrid role that requires you to be in the Amsterdam office a few days a week, with Tuesday being a fixed office day.

What's in it for you?

A hybrid work setup with flexibility to support work-life balance;

A collaborative, diverse, and inclusive team culture;

Opportunities for professional development and continuous learning;

Access to the latest tools and technologies;

The autonomy to shape your work, team practices, and the future of our platform.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.