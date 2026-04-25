Lead Software Engineer (Python) - English-duplicate

Lead Software Engineer (Python) - English-duplicate

Posted on April 25, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on April 25, 2026

About this role

Are you ready to make a transformative impact on internal tooling and infrastructure for engineering teams? In this role within the Digital Engine Platform team within a leading Dutch telecom provider, you will play a pivotal role in designing, building, and developing tools and infrastructure that empower engineering teams to create APIs and services faster, safer, and more effectively. Join us in shaping the future of telecommunications in the Netherlands. Let's take the next step together, connect with us today!

As a Lead Software Engineer, your responsibilities include: 

  • Define and evolve the platform’s technical direction alongside your team, aligned with organizational goals;

  • Take ownership of architectural decisions, ensuring clarity, scalability, and maintainability;

  • Drive platform improvements, enabling teams to follow clearly defined and sustainable “paved roads”;

  • Investigate and adopt new tools and technologies to enhance platform capabilities;

  • Collaborate across disciplines, work closely with DevOps, architects, and stakeholders to assess and integrate new strategies and trends;

  • Proactively identify risks and blockers, and develop effective, scalable solutions;

  • Maintain and evolve platform guidelines, keeping them modern, relevant, and easy to follow.

Requirements

We are looking for a Lead Software Engineer with strong communication and leadership skills, who can challenge opinions and push for alternatives. The ideal candidate must possess the following: 

  • Proven experience in a Lead Engineer or Lead Software Engineer role;
  • Strong foundation in:
    • Python (plus familiarity with ecosystems like JavaScript, Go, Rust, or Java);
    • Kubernetes (EKS) and Docker in Unix/Linux environments;
    • AWS security and compliance practices; certification is a plus;
    • Microservices architecture and API design;
    • Monitoring/Observability tools (Elastic, Grafana, Sentry, etc.);
  • Solid grasp of Agile/Scrum methodologies;
  • Fluency in English is a must;
  • Experience delivering high-impact solutions across cross-functional teams.

We are searching for a senior professional who not only possesses significant technical expertise but also demonstrates strong leadership qualities, ensuring immediate effectiveness within our accomplished team. The combination of empathy, collaboration, ownership, accountability, and a product mindset not only defines your approach to work but also ensures that you fit seamlessly into a culture that prioritizes these values, contributing positively to team dynamics and overall success.

If you thrive in fast-paced, collaborative environments and are passionate about enhancing developer experiences, we want to hear from you!

Salary

>5000

This is an interim position that starts immediately, offering a full-time engagement of 37 hours per week. The role offers a competitive maximum rate of €90 to €99 euros per hour for freelance/zzp or a salary between € 6.800 to €7.300 gross on the basis of 37 hours based on your experience. Ideal for a seasoned professional seeking a dynamic, high-impact role in a modern tech environment. This role is open to both temp contract and freelancers/zzp. This is a hybrid role that requires you to be in the Amsterdam office a few days a week, with Tuesday being a fixed office day.

What's in it for you? 

  • A hybrid work setup with flexibility to support work-life balance;
  • A collaborative, diverse, and inclusive team culture;
  • Opportunities for professional development and continuous learning;
  • Access to the latest tools and technologies;
  • The autonomy to shape your work, team practices, and the future of our platform.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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