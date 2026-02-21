Lead Architect Modern Workplace - Temp/Interim

Lead the Architectural Blueprint for a Global M365 Consolidation

Are you a strategic architect capable of navigating complex tenant migrations and modern management transitions? We are seeking a Lead EUS Architect to drive a large-scale Microsoft 365 consolidation for an international organization. You will own the technical design for cross-tenant migrations and define the target-state for a modern workplace infrastructure. This is a high-impact role bridging enterprise strategy with local site execution in a fast-paced transformation environment.

In this interim role (36 hours/week through 2026), you will lead the architectural design for a comprehensive workplace transformation. Your focus will be on tenant consolidation and modernizing endpoint management for a global user base.