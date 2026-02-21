Lead Architect Modern Workplace - Temp/Interim
About this role
Lead the Architectural Blueprint for a Global M365 Consolidation
Are you a strategic architect capable of navigating complex tenant migrations and modern management transitions? We are seeking a Lead EUS Architect to drive a large-scale Microsoft 365 consolidation for an international organization. You will own the technical design for cross-tenant migrations and define the target-state for a modern workplace infrastructure. This is a high-impact role bridging enterprise strategy with local site execution in a fast-paced transformation environment.
In this interim role (36 hours/week through 2026), you will lead the architectural design for a comprehensive workplace transformation. Your focus will be on tenant consolidation and modernizing endpoint management for a global user base.
- Modern Management: Design reference architectures for endpoint management (Intune/Autopilot), compliance baselines, and conditional access.
- M365 Tenant Migration: Lead the technical design for Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams migrations, including coexistence strategies.
- Identity & Directory: Partner with Identity Architects on domain consolidation and directory integration models.
- Site Readiness: Translate high-level designs into actionable site-level blueprints and migration runbooks.
- Governance & Security: Own all HLDs/LLDs and ensure security baselines (MFA, Data Protection) are embedded by design.
Requirements
- Experience: 8–10 years in IT Infrastructure, with at least 7 years specifically in EUS or Modern Workplace Architecture.
- Expertise: Proven track record in large-scale M365 tenant consolidations and multi-tenant environments.
- Tech Stack: Expert knowledge of Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, Autopilot, and M365 migration tooling.
- Design Skills: Ability to produce high-quality HLDs/LLDs and lead design workshops with diverse technical stakeholders.
- Context: Experience with M&A or large organizational transitions is highly preferred.
- Communication: Fluent in English; able to simplify complex technical decisions for executive leadership.
Salary
A challenging full time assignment, start date March 2, end date December 31, 2026. Both zzp and a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters is possible.
