IT Manufacturing Team Leader Benelux – Temporary
About this role
- Manage day-to-day operations of manufacturing applications.
- Provide functional user support and ensure service level adherence.
- Lead incident and problem resolution, including root cause analysis.
- Uphold IT governance, risk management, and compliance standards.
- Lead and mentor the local Manufacturing IT team and key users.
- Drive digital transformation and improvement initiatives.
- Participate in and manage IT projects
- Manage vendor relationships and project/operational budgets.
- Act as a key IT partner to factory and supply chain leadership.
- Oversee the full lifecycle of local manufacturing applications.
Requirements
- IT Leadership: Proven experience in an IT leadership role, demonstrating operational discipline and a strong service and improvement mindset.
- Manufacturing/Industrial IT: Extensive experience in IT Manufacturing or Business Systems within an industrial environment.
- Manufacturing & Supply Chain Knowledge: Deep understanding of manufacturing, planning, and supply chain processes.
- Project & Change Management: Strong skills in project and change management.
- Team Leadership & Development: Ability to build, lead, and foster high-performing teams, promoting collaboration and continuous improvement.
- Solid understanding of IT operations, infrastructure, and service management principles.
- Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to influence at multiple levels.
- A proactive and adaptable mindset, comfortable with uncertainty and driving innovation.
- Experience with budget management (OPEX/CAPEX).
- Experience managing strategic vendor relationships.
- Willingness to work flexibly across Benelux manufacturing sites.
Salary
Nice assignment in Amsterdam for 40 hours per week (hybrid work is possible), from April 2026 to July 2026. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €8000-€9000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.