IT Manufacturing Team Leader Benelux – Temporary

IT Manufacturing Team Leader Benelux – Temporary

Posted on April 24, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted on April 24, 2026

About this role

Are you a tech-savvy leader passionate about operational excellence? We're seeking an IT Manufacturing Team Leader for our client's Benelux operations! Our client is a global FMCG company. In this hands-on role, you'll drive digital continuity and transformation across our manufacturing sites. You'll be the crucial link between operations and IT, ensuring seamless application support and project delivery. If you thrive on innovation, harmonization, and making a real impact, this is your chance. Join us and shape the future of our manufacturing IT landscape!
  • Manage day-to-day operations of manufacturing applications.
  • Provide functional user support and ensure service level adherence.
  • Lead incident and problem resolution, including root cause analysis.
  • Uphold IT governance, risk management, and compliance standards.
  • Lead and mentor the local Manufacturing IT team and key users.
  • Drive digital transformation and improvement initiatives.
  • Participate in and manage IT projects
  • Manage vendor relationships and project/operational budgets.
  • Act as a key IT partner to factory and supply chain leadership.
  • Oversee the full lifecycle of local manufacturing applications.

Requirements

  • IT Leadership: Proven experience in an IT leadership role, demonstrating operational discipline and a strong service and improvement mindset.
  • Manufacturing/Industrial IT: Extensive experience in IT Manufacturing or Business Systems within an industrial environment.
  • Manufacturing & Supply Chain Knowledge: Deep understanding of manufacturing, planning, and supply chain processes.
  • Project & Change Management: Strong skills in project and change management.
  • Team Leadership & Development: Ability to build, lead, and foster high-performing teams, promoting collaboration and continuous improvement.
  • Solid understanding of IT operations, infrastructure, and service management principles.
  • Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to influence at multiple levels.
  • A proactive and adaptable mindset, comfortable with uncertainty and driving innovation.
  • Experience with budget management (OPEX/CAPEX).
  • Experience managing strategic vendor relationships.
  • Willingness to work flexibly across Benelux manufacturing sites.

Salary

8000 - 9000

Nice assignment in Amsterdam for 40 hours per week (hybrid work is possible), from April 2026 to July 2026. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €8000-€9000 gross per month for 40 hours per week. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Lead Security Engineer
Junior Technical Engineer Specialist | English
Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & Basware
Junior Technical Support Specialist
Senior Backend Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU lawDutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law
Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position