AI Product Manager/Product Analyst - Temporary

For our client, a big IT service provider, we are seeking a driven Product Manager/Analyst to join a dynamic AI team!

You'll be at the heart of innovation, translating complex needs into impactful AI solutions that delight users. Dive into cross-functional collaboration, from analysis to delivery, and fuel your growth towards a Product Manager role. If you're analytical, customer-obsessed, and ready to make a tangible difference, this is your opportunity!

You will join a cross-functional team that specializes in creating AI initiatives within the organization. With your colleagues, UX designers, data professionals, process managers and more, you will: