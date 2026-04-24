AI Product Manager/Product Analyst - Temporary
About this role
For our client, a big IT service provider, we are seeking a driven Product Manager/Analyst to join a dynamic AI team!
You'll be at the heart of innovation, translating complex needs into impactful AI solutions that delight users. Dive into cross-functional collaboration, from analysis to delivery, and fuel your growth towards a Product Manager role. If you're analytical, customer-obsessed, and ready to make a tangible difference, this is your opportunity!
You will join a cross-functional team that specializes in creating AI initiatives within the organization. With your colleagues, UX designers, data professionals, process managers and more, you will:
- Analyze Business Needs: Understand and document customer and business requirements for AI-powered products.
- Shape Solution Designs: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and refine AI solution designs.
- Support Development: Assist in backlog item creation, analysis, and documentation for AI initiatives.
- Drive Delivery: Contribute to the execution and launch of AI products, ensuring alignment with customer value and business impact.
- Data-Driven Insights: Utilize data to inform product decisions and measure outcomes.
Requirements
- At least 3 years of experience in a product, business or analysis-related role.
- Proven experience working effectively in cross-functional teams.
- Strong ability to analyze business needs and data.
- You are proactive, eager to learn, and comfortable stepping outside comfort zones.
- Data-Driven Mindset: Focus on measurable outcomes and impact.
- Good understanding of or strong interest in AI initiatives.
Salary
Nice assignment in Amsterdam for 40 hours per week (hybrid work is possible). On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €5500-€6500 gross per month for 40 hours per week. There is also the possibility of working as a ZZP'er with an hourly rate of €80-€85.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.