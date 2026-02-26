Interim Technical Project Manager - Telecom

Posted on February 26, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 26, 2026

About this role

Project Manager Operations – Driving Global Teams Phone Transformation

Are you an expert in orchestrating complex IT infrastructure rollouts across diverse operational environments? We are looking for an interim Technical Project Manager to lead a global Microsoft Teams Phone implementation. This role is unique: you will manage the governance and steering committees while simultaneously diving into the technical coordination of SBC deployments, SIP trunking, and site-specific network readiness. If you have a passion for telephony transformation and the discipline to manage multiple workstreams across factories and offices, we want to hear from you.

In this interim capacity, you will take full ownership of the project lifecycle, ensuring that traditional PBX systems are successfully migrated to a modern cloud-voice architecture.

  • Governance & Reporting: Establish steering committees and provide executive-level dashboards to ensure transparent decision-making.
  • End-to-End Planning: Build and maintain the master plan for Teams Phone migrations, covering cloud SBC implementations, SIP trunk design, and hardware onboarding.
  • Technical Orchestration: Translate complex designs (Azure-hosted SBC, resiliency models) into actionable work packages for engineering teams.
  • Site Readiness: Coordinate with local factory and office leads to ensure network, WiFi, and DECT readiness before migration.
  • Vendor Management: Act as the primary point of contact for telecom providers and cloud partners to ensure milestones are met.
  • Risk Management (RAID): Proactively identify and mitigate bottlenecks related to network capacity, security approvals, and global supply chain delays.

Requirements

  • Experience: At least 5 years in IT Project Management or PMO, specifically within infrastructure, cloud, or telecommunications.
  • Subject Matter Expertise: Solid understanding of Microsoft Teams Voice, Session Border Controllers (SBC), and SIP trunking.
  • Environment: Experience supporting manufacturing or highly distributed operational sites (factories/warehouses).
  • Skills: Expert in building repeatable migration playbooks and simplifying technical complexity for non-technical stakeholders.
  • Technical Affinity: Familiarity with SD-WAN, firewall rules, and Azure environments is a strong advantage.
  • Soft Skills: Assertive, highly structured, and comfortable challenging technical assumptions to ensure project flow.

Salary

>5000

A challenging full time assignment in the Amsterdam area till the end of May, start date asap. Zzp is possible for this assignment, with an hourly rate around €105. 

