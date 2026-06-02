Information Analyst - Energy (Temp / Temp-to-perm)
About this role
Information Analyst – Shaping the Digital Energy Grid
Are you the analytical bridge builder who can transform complex business challenges into concrete IT solutions? For a leading player in the Dutch energy transition, we are looking for an Information Analyst within the Small Consumer (Kleinverbruik) domain. In this role, you will join a dedicated DevOps team responsible for the applications that power grid modifications—such as new connections, capacity upgrades, and vital maintenance. You will be the crucial link between the business, architects, and developers, translating complex customer journeys and regulatory compliance into crystal-clear user stories.
You will ensure a shared understanding of required system changes, managing high chain-dependencies with external platforms like SAP and GIS.
- Requirement Engineering: Translate high-level business wishes and customer demands into concrete features and ready-to-code user stories for the DevOps team.
- Process Analysis & Modeling: Analyze and model end-to-end processes within the Energy Access cluster, signaling bottlenecks and proposing structured improvements.
- Bridge Between Business & IT: Collaborate closely with the Product Owner, System Architects, and backend/frontend developers to align technical feasibility with business value.
- Quality & Scope Control: Guard the project scope, analyze reported bugs, and ensure clear, up-to-date functional documentation.
- Visual Refinement: Clarify complex stories using various techniques such as BPMN diagrams, use cases, and mock-ups to maintain team flow.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (HBO/WO), preferably in Business Administration, IT Management, or a related field.
- Proven experience as an Information Analyst or Business Analyst within complex, interconnected IT environments.
- Strong experience with data modeling and Agile frameworks, preferably SAFe (e.g., SAFe for Teams).
- Thrives under tight deadlines, independent yet a team player, highly analytical, and possesses an open, inquisitive mindset.
- Fluent in English (team's operational language). Proficiency in Dutch is a plus.
Nice to haves are:
- Knowledge of BPMN modeling, tools like Flowable and certifications in Requirements Engineering (e.g., IREB) or UML modeling.
- Familiarity with Document Databases (e.g., MongoDB), API design (REST), or Object-Oriented Programming principles.
- Prior experience within the energy/utility sector is highly valued.
Salary
A great temp position in Den Bosch with hybrid working possible. You will work on a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters, which comes with a salary between €5000 - €6500 gpm based on 40h per week. Start date is asap, initially till the end of 2026. After that, there's the possibility of an extension or of you joining this organization on a direct contract.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.