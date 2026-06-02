Information Analyst - Energy (Temp / Temp-to-perm)

6000 - 7000

A great temp position in Den Bosch with hybrid working possible. You will work on a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters, which comes with a salary between €5000 - €6500 gpm based on 40h per week. Start date is asap, initially till the end of 2026. After that, there's the possibility of an extension or of you joining this organization on a direct contract.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.