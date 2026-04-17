Hybrid Network & Infrastructure Operations Specialist

Hybrid Network & Infrastructure Operations Specialist

Posted on April 17, 2026
Amstelveen
Permanent
Posted on April 17, 2026

About this role

Are you an all-round specialist who bridges the gap between traditional On-Premise systems and modern Cloud infrastructures? For an international environment, we are looking for a Network & Infrastructure Operations Specialist. In this role, you will be responsible for the stability and security of a complex IT landscape. From configuring Cisco and Aruba hardware to managing Azure/AWS environments and fine-tuning advanced firewalls: you ensure the organization's engine runs 24/7. This is an ideal position for a hands-on professional who enjoys technical depth and a broad spectrum of responsibilities.

Managing Hybrid Ecosystems

You will take charge of the daily operation and optimization of the customer-specific IT infrastructure.

  • Network Management: Operating and troubleshooting On-Premise network equipment (including CISCO and Aruba).
  • Cloud Operations: Managing public cloud environments such as Azure and AWS.
  • Security & Proxy: Responsible for the operational performance of security devices and proxy solutions, including Zscaler, Palo Alto (UTM), FortiGate Firewalls, and IPS systems.
  • Server & Virtualization Management: Managing server environments, virtual infrastructures (VMware), and VDI solutions.
  • Monitoring & Maintenance: Proactively monitoring systems to prevent incidents and maximize performance.

Requirements

  • Preferably a degree in Information and Communication Technology or a related field.
  • Preferably at least 3 years of relevant experience in managing hybrid infrastructures (On-Prem and Cloud).
  • Networking Knowledge: Proven experience with CISCO and Aruba; holding CCNA or CCNP certifications is a strong advantage.
  • Security Skills: Hands-on experience with firewalls (FortiGate, PA) and cloud-native security or proxy services like Zscaler.
  • Cloud & Infra: Proficient with VMware and virtualization, combined with operational knowledge of Azure or AWS.
  • Analytical, solution-oriented, and capable of independently solving complex infrastructural puzzles.

Salary

4500 - 5000

A great fulltime position with an international company in Amsterdam. Salary is between €3750 - €4500 gross per month (based on 40h per week), and there's an attractive package of secondary benefits. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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