Freelance HCM Data Consultant (HR/IT)
About this role
What are you going to do as Freelance HCM Data Consultant (HR/IT)?
HR IT Integration
- Integrate necessary data for HR reporting and analytics;
- Ensure HR systems have the required fields for unified management;
- Maintain alignment between business needs and system capabilities.
Hierarchy Consolidation
- Support linking organizational structures across various HR systems;
- Introduce fields for multi-entity management in HR systems;
- Address data inconsistencies and gaps in reporting.
- Create essential datasets for workforce analytics;
- Standardize data mapping from various sources;
- Ensure necessary data fields are included and confirm reporting readiness;
- Agree on data extraction frequency and standards.
Requirements
This role requires a combination of technical expertise, project management skills, and strong analytical abilities to effectively manage HR systems and data integration.
- A bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Information Technology (IT), Computer Science, or a related field is typically required. Advanced degrees or certifications in HR or IT may be preferred;
- 8-10 years of relevant experience in HR systems, application management, or IT consulting;
- Demonstrated experience with HR IT landscapes, data integration, and analytics, particularly in organizational hierarchy and workforce analytics;
- Familiarity with HR systems and software (e.g., SAP);
- Proficiency in data mapping, data transformation, and analytics frameworks;
- Understanding of data governance, reporting requirements, and compliance standards;
- You are available to work part-time (12 hours per week) during the specified duration of the project (from 2/16/2026 to 4/30/2026).
Salary
The hourly rate is €100 to €120 all in, excluding VAT. The consultant should be available to work part-time (12 hours per week) during the specified duration of the project (from 2/16/2026 to 4/30/2026). Prefer to perform this role as an employee? That is also possible! Call me, and we can discuss the terms.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.