Posted on February 21, 2026
Amsterdam
About this role

Are you passionate about transforming HR systems and enhancing organizational efficiency? As an HCM Data Consultant, you will play a pivotal role in integrating essential HR data and optimizing enterprise analytics. With responsibilities ranging from maintaining organizational hierarchy to ensuring compliance across multiple entities, this position is crucial for managing complex HR landscapes. If you are available immediately for 12 hours per week, we want to hear from you! Join us in shaping the future of HR technology, apply today!

What are you going to do as Freelance HCM Data Consultant (HR/IT)?

HR IT Integration

  • Integrate necessary data for HR reporting and analytics;
  • Ensure HR systems have the required fields for unified management;
  • Maintain alignment between business needs and system capabilities.

Hierarchy Consolidation

  • Support linking organizational structures across various HR systems;
  • Introduce fields for multi-entity management in HR systems;
  • Address data inconsistencies and gaps in reporting.
Data Integration & Analytics
  • Create essential datasets for workforce analytics;
  • Standardize data mapping from various sources;
  • Ensure necessary data fields are included and confirm reporting readiness;
  • Agree on data extraction frequency and standards.

Requirements

This role requires a combination of technical expertise, project management skills, and strong analytical abilities to effectively manage HR systems and data integration. 

  • A bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Information Technology (IT), Computer Science, or a related field is typically required. Advanced degrees or certifications in HR or IT may be preferred;
  • 8-10 years of relevant experience in HR systems, application management, or IT consulting;
  • Demonstrated experience with HR IT landscapes, data integration, and analytics, particularly in organizational hierarchy and workforce analytics;
  • Familiarity with HR systems and software (e.g., SAP);
  • Proficiency in data mapping, data transformation, and analytics frameworks;
  • Understanding of data governance, reporting requirements, and compliance standards;
  • You are available to work part-time (12 hours per week) during the specified duration of the project (from 2/16/2026 to 4/30/2026).

Salary

> 9000

The hourly rate is €100 to €120 all in, excluding VAT. The consultant should be available to work part-time (12 hours per week) during the specified duration of the project (from 2/16/2026 to 4/30/2026). Prefer to perform this role as an employee? That is also possible! Call me, and we can discuss the terms.

