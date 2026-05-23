Engineering Manager - Temporary

Are you an engineering manager with strong affinity with fintech, banking or e-commerce? This is the role for you!

Seeking a dynamic professional to design and implement a high-performance team strategy for two Engineering teams within the Finance product area. This impactful role involves assessing current capabilities, crafting targeted improvement plans, and executing these initiatives to embed sustainable practices.

The objective is to accelerate innovation and increase software delivery speed by 20% through a 20% reduction in cycle time.

If you're passionate about building effective teams and achieving measurable results, this is an exceptional opportunity to shape the future of a critical product area!

This assignment will be structured in three phases:

Phase 1: Assessment

Objective: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the current team dynamics and delivery processes. Key Responsibilities:

Analyze existing team structures and operational workflows.

Evaluate current delivery performance metrics, focusing on speed and efficiency.

Assess the effectiveness of inter-team and intra-team collaboration strategies.

Phase 2: Design

Objective: Formulate a strategic plan to foster high-performance team attributes.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop a tailored improvement roadmap based on assessment findings.

Identify specific interventions to enhance team capabilities and collaboration.

Outline strategies for embedding agile and efficient ways of working.

Phase 3: Implementation Objective: Execute the improvement plan and ensure long-term sustainability of positive changes. Key Responsibilities: