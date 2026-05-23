Engineering Manager - Temporary
About this role
Are you an engineering manager with strong affinity with fintech, banking or e-commerce? This is the role for you!
Seeking a dynamic professional to design and implement a high-performance team strategy for two Engineering teams within the Finance product area. This impactful role involves assessing current capabilities, crafting targeted improvement plans, and executing these initiatives to embed sustainable practices.
The objective is to accelerate innovation and increase software delivery speed by 20% through a 20% reduction in cycle time.
If you're passionate about building effective teams and achieving measurable results, this is an exceptional opportunity to shape the future of a critical product area!
This assignment will be structured in three phases:
Phase 1: Assessment
Objective: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the current team dynamics and delivery processes. Key Responsibilities:
- Analyze existing team structures and operational workflows.
- Evaluate current delivery performance metrics, focusing on speed and efficiency.
- Assess the effectiveness of inter-team and intra-team collaboration strategies.
Phase 2: Design
Objective: Formulate a strategic plan to foster high-performance team attributes.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop a tailored improvement roadmap based on assessment findings.
- Identify specific interventions to enhance team capabilities and collaboration.
- Outline strategies for embedding agile and efficient ways of working.
Phase 3: Implementation Objective: Execute the improvement plan and ensure long-term sustainability of positive changes. Key Responsibilities:
- Implement proposed changes within the two designated product teams.
- Facilitate the adoption of new practices and methodologies.
- Establish mechanisms for continuous monitoring and reinforcement of sustainable improvements.
Requirements
- Experience with or affinity for fintech, finance, banking, or e-commerce;
- 5+ years of experience in an Engineering Manager role;
- Strong sense of ownership;
- Ability to work independently.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht until end of December 2026, for 32-40 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €7000 - €8000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.