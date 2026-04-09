Data Engineer - Temporary

Data Engineer - Temporary

Posted on April 9, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on April 9, 2026

About this role

Seeking a pragmatic Data Engineer to elevate warehouse data performance. Design, build, and maintain robust data pipelines, unlocking critical information from diverse warehouse systems. Your work forms the bedrock for AI-driven innovations and empowers stakeholders for operational steering and performance analysis. Reliability, stability, and performance are paramount. If you're a Medior or Senior engineer ready to make a significant impact and drive technical excellence, let's connect!

As a Data Engineer on the Warehouse Data Availability team, you'll be an integral part of a collaborative unit including data and BI engineers, a lead engineer, a product manager, and an engineering manager. Your contributions will include:

  • Architecting, developing, and sustaining data pipelines for extracting and transforming data from diverse warehouse systems.
  • Leveraging Postgres and BigQuery as primary data repositories.
  • Constructing and refining data transformations through the use of dbt.
  • Managing and automating workflows utilizing Apache Airflow.
  • Engineering robust and scalable processing solutions with GCP Dataflow.
  • Producing clean, well-maintained SQL and Python code.
  • Enhancing the performance, dependability, and detectability of current pipelines.
  • Partnering with stakeholders to translate their data requirements into effective technical implementations.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Requirements

  • 5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer, preferrably within the warehouse, logistics, or operational data domains.
  • Strong proficiency in SQL, encompassing data modeling, query optimization, and performance tuning.
  • Postgres and BigQuery, or similar enterprise-grade data warehouses.
  • Experience with data pipeline orchestration tools, specifically Airflow.
  • Familiarity with data transformation tools, specifically dbt.
  • Solid experience with Python for data manipulation, scripting, and automation.
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
  • Experience with Java is highly preferred.
  • Experience with GCP Dataflow or Apache Beam for building data processing pipelines.

Salary

7000 - 8000

Nice assignment in Utrecht until December 2026, for 32 hours per week (hybrid with two office days per week). On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €6500-€7500 gross per month for 40 hours per week. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Fullstack .NET Developer
Full Stack Developer (Python - React)
Senior .NET Developer
Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam
DevOps Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position