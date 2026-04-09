Data Engineer - Temporary
About this role
As a Data Engineer on the Warehouse Data Availability team, you'll be an integral part of a collaborative unit including data and BI engineers, a lead engineer, a product manager, and an engineering manager. Your contributions will include:
- Architecting, developing, and sustaining data pipelines for extracting and transforming data from diverse warehouse systems.
- Leveraging Postgres and BigQuery as primary data repositories.
- Constructing and refining data transformations through the use of dbt.
- Managing and automating workflows utilizing Apache Airflow.
- Engineering robust and scalable processing solutions with GCP Dataflow.
- Producing clean, well-maintained SQL and Python code.
- Enhancing the performance, dependability, and detectability of current pipelines.
- Partnering with stakeholders to translate their data requirements into effective technical implementations.
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Requirements
- 5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer, preferrably within the warehouse, logistics, or operational data domains.
- Strong proficiency in SQL, encompassing data modeling, query optimization, and performance tuning.
- Postgres and BigQuery, or similar enterprise-grade data warehouses.
- Experience with data pipeline orchestration tools, specifically Airflow.
- Familiarity with data transformation tools, specifically dbt.
- Solid experience with Python for data manipulation, scripting, and automation.
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
- Experience with Java is highly preferred.
- Experience with GCP Dataflow or Apache Beam for building data processing pipelines.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht until December 2026, for 32 hours per week (hybrid with two office days per week). On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €6500-€7500 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.