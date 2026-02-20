Data Centre Technician - English

Posted on February 20, 2026
Schiphol
40
Posted on February 20, 2026

About this role

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for 2 Data Centre Technicians to join their expanding team in Schiphol

Job Profile for Data Centre Technician
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Remove network cables as part of a data centre decommission
  • Carry out power and networking cable installation, labelling, routing and staging
  • Perform DBD removal only, without conducting any scanning
  • Follow procedures for preparing, installing and performing diagnostics and troubleshooting
  • Replace or decommission equipment with guidance from the Data Centre Technician Leads
  • Prepare, stage, set up, and perform basic startups and shutdowns for hardware
  • Follow written instructions, checklists, guides and standard procedures with guidance from Data Centre Technician Leads
  • Conduct physical audits of Data Centre assets

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Technician

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
  • 1+ year(s) of experience supporting IT equipment or related technology
  • Basic knowledge of computer hardware, servers, and components
  • Understanding of Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
  • Flexibility to work non-standard business hours that may include weekends and/or holidays

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • State-of-the-art technology working experience
  • Be part of a team that is changing the world
