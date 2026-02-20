Data Centre Technician - English
Posted on February 20, 2026
Schiphol
40
Posted on February 20, 2026
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for 2 Data Centre Technicians to join their expanding team in Schiphol.
Job Profile for Data Centre Technician
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Remove network cables as part of a data centre decommission
- Carry out power and networking cable installation, labelling, routing and staging
- Perform DBD removal only, without conducting any scanning
- Follow procedures for preparing, installing and performing diagnostics and troubleshooting
- Replace or decommission equipment with guidance from the Data Centre Technician Leads
- Prepare, stage, set up, and perform basic startups and shutdowns for hardware
- Follow written instructions, checklists, guides and standard procedures with guidance from Data Centre Technician Leads
- Conduct physical audits of Data Centre assets
Candidate Profile for Data Centre Technician
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
- 1+ year(s) of experience supporting IT equipment or related technology
- Basic knowledge of computer hardware, servers, and components
- Understanding of Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
- Flexibility to work non-standard business hours that may include weekends and/or holidays
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Schiphol delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer
Senior Big Data & Machine Learning Engineer
Senior Data Analyst
DevOps Engineer
Data Engineer (Dutch speaking)