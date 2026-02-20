Data Centre Technician - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for 2 Data Centre Technicians to join their expanding team in Schiphol.

Job Profile for Data Centre Technician

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Remove network cables as part of a data centre decommission

Carry out power and networking cable installation, labelling, routing and staging

Perform DBD removal only, without conducting any scanning

Follow procedures for preparing, installing and performing diagnostics and troubleshooting

Replace or decommission equipment with guidance from the Data Centre Technician Leads

Prepare, stage, set up, and perform basic startups and shutdowns for hardware

Follow written instructions, checklists, guides and standard procedures with guidance from Data Centre Technician Leads

Conduct physical audits of Data Centre assets

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Technician

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High school diploma, GED, or equivalent

1+ year(s) of experience supporting IT equipment or related technology

Basic knowledge of computer hardware, servers, and components

Understanding of Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)

Flexibility to work non-standard business hours that may include weekends and/or holidays

What Our Client Offers