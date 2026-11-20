Are you ready to drive large-scale organizational evolution within a fast-paced, global environment?

A leading global FMCG organization is seeking a strategic Change Project Manager (IT) to anchor a major transformation initiative focused on harmonizing processes and deploying new ways of working across the business. Sitting at the heart of this transition, you will act as the engine for planning, governing, and executing critical change activities. By bridging the gap between complex IT requirements and business functions, you will ensure that stakeholder engagement, training, and adoption are seamless and perfectly aligned with enterprise-wide objectives.

If you have the expertise to lead high-impact change and want to play a pivotal role in shaping their future, apply today to join the team.

What are you going to do?