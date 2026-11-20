Change Project Manager (IT) - freelance/temporary
About this role
Are you ready to drive large-scale organizational evolution within a fast-paced, global environment?
A leading global FMCG organization is seeking a strategic Change Project Manager (IT) to anchor a major transformation initiative focused on harmonizing processes and deploying new ways of working across the business. Sitting at the heart of this transition, you will act as the engine for planning, governing, and executing critical change activities. By bridging the gap between complex IT requirements and business functions, you will ensure that stakeholder engagement, training, and adoption are seamless and perfectly aligned with enterprise-wide objectives.
If you have the expertise to lead high-impact change and want to play a pivotal role in shaping their future, apply today to join the team.
What are you going to do?
- You are responsible for planning, governing, and controlling the execution of all organizational change management activities within the transformation program;
- You must execute and monitor all tasks outlined in the Change Action Plan to ensure they are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with program standards;
- The role acts as the central point for coordinating stakeholder engagement, communications, training deployment, and readiness assessments across all workstreams;
- You are required to manage the RAID log by proactively tracking risks, issues, assumptions, and dependencies while facilitating cross-functional collaboration;
- You will provide regular progress reporting and data-driven insights through adoption dashboards and status reports to the Transformation Lead and program governance.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- 5–8 years of experience leading large-scale transformation programs, specifically within ERP, SAP, or enterprise-level environments;
- The role requires expertise in structured project governance, PMO frameworks, and end-to-end delivery management including RAID and dependency tracking;
- You must demonstrate strong leadership capabilities to effectively coordinate and manage diverse stakeholder relationships across both business and IT functions;
- Candidates are expected to drive organizational change management activities, ensuring readiness assessments, training, and adoption targets are successfully met;
- The position demands an ability to provide accurate reporting to leadership while navigating the complexities of a 6-month transformation project;
- Experience in FMCG or Food, drink and dairy production is a big plus.
- Fluency in English is required, Dutch is a plus.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week; 2 to 3 days per week on-site in Amersfoort. Other days working from home is possible. The start date is ASAP, initially for 6 months with possibility of extension. Both Freelance and temporary is possible. For freeelance the hourly rate is €90 to €94 euros per hour. If you prefer to be on a payroll, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €6.000- €6.800 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.