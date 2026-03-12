Backend developer (Java)

Backend developer (Java)

Posted on March 12, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on March 12, 2026

About this role

DevOps Engineer (Java)

In a technically exciting and dynamic environment, you significantly contribute to the successful development and operation of our brand-new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offerings. You will develop backend software, reduce toil and develop automation to manage our environments at scale.

What impact will you have?

Together, we evolve our SASE offerings using novel security architectures. We drive the technical transformation enabling a redefinition of the connectivity offerings. To do so, you are passionate and keep yourself deeply informed with the evolutions in Network, Cloud, Endpoint Security, and IT. You also enjoy working across multiple disciplines such as design, development, integration, testing, and operations. 

  • Innovation, design, development, integration, test and operation (DevOps) of our brand-new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) products. 

  • Software deployment in the Cloud.

  • Definition of Security Policy policies for various Operating Systems and provision of these policies providing the best User Experience.

  • Definition, designing, building, and managing of of Security reports and management dashboards for internal and external stakeholders.

  • Troubleshooting and debugging in all environments. 

  • SRE, continuous improvement and automation of workflows and processes to reduce toil

Requirements

Must-haves:

  • Master’s or Bachelor’s degree (Uni/UAS) in computer science.

  • Experience working with Java & Spring Framework

  • Experience in NoSQL databases

  • Knowledge of CI/CD and DevOps technologies 

  • Experience with cloud development (AWS and Kubernetes).

  • Curiosity and passion to constantly learn new technologies.

  • Enthusiasm for agile working methods and principles.

  • Learn and share/teach know-how.

  • Very open-minded as well as solution- and team-oriented.

  • As a constructive challenger of our way of thinking and working.

  • Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

 

This is a T-shaped role, so experience in one of these areas would be great:

  • Cloud computing, infrastructure and networking (e.g. AWS, Docker, Micro-Services). Kubernetes nice-to-have.

  • Reactive programming.

  • Security: e.g. Mobile Device Management (MDM), ZTNA, Firewall, IPS, DLP, DPI, CASB, M365, Certificate Management.

  • Networking: e.g. SD-WAN, NAT, IPSec, IPv6, site-to-site VPN, Load Balancing, BGP.

  • DevOps Engineering.

  • IT or Telco environment.

  • SAML Authentication

  • Experience in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE).

  • Java Spring including Spring Boot, WebFlux, Spring Cloud Streaming.

  • NoSQL: MongoDB.

  • Data Management: Kafka, Splunk, Data Analytics.

  • DevOps: Gitlab, Artifactory, GIT/GITOps, Terraform


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are sparking passion, aim high and stand true.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance


Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering (Junior)
DevOps Engineer Fullstack Developer
DevOps Engineer (AWS Migration)
DevOps Engineer
AWS Platform Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position