Azure Cloud Engineer - Temp

Azure Cloud Engineer - Temp

Posted on October 12, 2026
Independent recruiters
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted on October 12, 2026

About this role

Are you an experienced Azure Cloud Engineer who enjoys working across both modern cloud platforms and traditional infrastructure? Do you have strong Azure expertise combined with knowledge of networking, security, identity and Infrastructure as Code? Then this temporary position offers the opportunity to work on a complex global hybrid cloud environment.

Ready to take ownership of a global hybrid Azure environment and use your cloud expertise to improve its security, stability and performance? Apply now for the position of Azure Cloud Engineer!

As an Azure Cloud Engineer, you will help operate, secure and continuously improve a global hybrid IT environment. You will work across Azure, networking, identity, application hosting and on-premise infrastructure, supporting both IT and OT environments.

This is a hands-on role in a business-critical environment where reliability, security and operational continuity are essential. You will take ownership of platform services from deployment and troubleshooting through to monitoring and continuous improvement.

Your responsibilities include:

  • Managing and optimizing core Azure infrastructure, including VMs, VNets, NSGs, load balancers, Azure Front Door, Storage Accounts and Key Vault;
  • Troubleshooting hybrid connectivity across Azure, on-premise data centers, OT networks, DNS, routing, firewalls and SASE integrations;
  • Managing identity and security using Entra ID, PIM, RBAC, Defender for Cloud, PKI/certificates and least-privilege principles;
  • Using Terraform and Infrastructure as Code to maintain deployments, automate operational tasks and support controlled infrastructure changes;
  • Improving monitoring and observability using Azure Monitor, Log Analytics and Sentinel, while supporting Windows Server, Ubuntu Linux and backup/disaster recovery solutions.

You will collaborate closely with Security, OT and Platform teams, as well as external technology partners.

Requirements

We are looking for a hands-on Azure Cloud Engineer who is comfortable working across cloud and traditional infrastructure and can independently investigate complex technical issues.

You bring:

  • Strong hands-on experience with Azure VMs, VNets, NSGs, Load Balancers, Azure Front Door, Storage Accounts, Key Vault, Defender for Cloud and Azure Monitor;
  • Working knowledge of Terraform and Infrastructure as Code, including maintaining existing deployments and automating repetitive tasks;
  • Experience with Active Directory, Entra ID/Entra Connect, hybrid environments, DNS, PKI/certificates and Veeam backup & disaster recovery;
  • Solid administration experience with Windows Server and Ubuntu Linux;
  • Strong knowledge of networking, routing, firewalls, RBAC, PIM and least-privilege security principles.

Experience within OT or industrial environments, advanced Terraform knowledge and/or Python scripting experience are considered strong advantages.

As this is an international environment and the working language is English, professional proficiency in English is required.

Salary

6000 - 7000

You will join a complex international environment where cloud and traditional infrastructure come together and where you can make a direct impact on stability, security and further cloud modernization.

In addition, we offer:

  • A gross monthly salary between €6,000 and €7,000 based on 40 hours, depending on knowledge and experience;
  • A 40-hour working week;
  • A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex B.V.;
  • An initial assignment of 6 months, with the possibility of extension;
  • A position based in Rotterdam, with hybrid working possibilities.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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