Azure Cloud Engineer - Temp

Are you an experienced Azure Cloud Engineer who enjoys working across both modern cloud platforms and traditional infrastructure? Do you have strong Azure expertise combined with knowledge of networking, security, identity and Infrastructure as Code? Then this temporary position offers the opportunity to work on a complex global hybrid cloud environment.

Ready to take ownership of a global hybrid Azure environment and use your cloud expertise to improve its security, stability and performance? Apply now for the position of Azure Cloud Engineer!

As an Azure Cloud Engineer, you will help operate, secure and continuously improve a global hybrid IT environment. You will work across Azure, networking, identity, application hosting and on-premise infrastructure, supporting both IT and OT environments.

This is a hands-on role in a business-critical environment where reliability, security and operational continuity are essential. You will take ownership of platform services from deployment and troubleshooting through to monitoring and continuous improvement.

Your responsibilities include:

Managing and optimizing core Azure infrastructure, including VMs, VNets, NSGs, load balancers, Azure Front Door, Storage Accounts and Key Vault;

Troubleshooting hybrid connectivity across Azure, on-premise data centers, OT networks, DNS, routing, firewalls and SASE integrations;

Managing identity and security using Entra ID, PIM, RBAC, Defender for Cloud, PKI/certificates and least-privilege principles;

Using Terraform and Infrastructure as Code to maintain deployments, automate operational tasks and support controlled infrastructure changes;

Improving monitoring and observability using Azure Monitor, Log Analytics and Sentinel, while supporting Windows Server, Ubuntu Linux and backup/disaster recovery solutions.

You will collaborate closely with Security, OT and Platform teams, as well as external technology partners.