Global Workplace Engineer (temp)

Global Workplace Engineer (temp)

Posted on September 23, 2026
Independent recruiters
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted on September 23, 2026

About this role

Looking for an experienced Global Workplace Engineer for 32 hours per week for at least 6 months with al leading company in the International maritime industry. 

We are seeking an experienced Global Workplace Engineer to support and enhance our Microsoft workplace environment across global offices and operational terminals.

You will be responsible forthe day-to-day management, support, and continuous improvement of workplace services, ensuring a secure, reliable, and modern employee experience. Based on the existing workplace engineering role and workplace strategy.

Key Responsibilities

  • Administer and support Microsoft 365 services (Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange Online);
  • Manage Microsoft Intune, Windows Autopilot, and Windows 11 endpoints;
  • Support Microsoft Entra ID and endpoint security;
  • Resolve complex incidents and technical escalations. Implement automation and operational improvements using PowerShell;
  • Contribute to workplace transformation and migration projects;
  • Maintain technical documentation and operational standards.

Requirements

  • 5+ years of experience in a Workplace Engineering role;
  • Strong hands-on experience with: Microsoft 365 Intune Windows Autopilot Microsoft Entra ID Windows 11 Microsoft Defender PowerShell Experience supporting global enterprise environments;
  • Strong troubleshooting, communication, and stakeholder management skills;
  • Ability to work independently and deliver results from day one;
  • Preferred Certifications MS-102 Microsoft 365 Administrator MD-102 Endpoint Administrator SC-300 Identity and Access Administrator

Salary

6000 - 7000

Salary indication for this role is around €6,000 gross per month based on 40 hours. We are looking for someone who is available 32 hours per week. You will be on contract with us for a period of at least 6 months.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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