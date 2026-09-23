Global Workplace Engineer (temp)

6000 - 7000

Salary indication for this role is around €6,000 gross per month based on 40 hours. We are looking for someone who is available 32 hours per week. You will be on contract with us for a period of at least 6 months.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.