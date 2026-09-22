IT Internship - AI Engineer

IT Internship - AI assisted lab operations (AI, API, Scripting, Routing/Switching)

Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be

About the Internship

Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.

With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.

Our internship program starts on 1st February 2027. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.

About the Internship Project:

AI assisted lab operations (AI, API, Scripting, Routing/Switching)

This internship project investigates how AI tools, APIs, and automation scripting can accelerate the deployment, maintenance, and documentation of networking laboratory environments. The project will explore AI-assisted configuration generation, automated infrastructure management through APIs, and scripting solutions for routing and switching environments. The objective is to improve operational efficiency, reduce manual effort, and enhance documentation quality in modern IT labs.