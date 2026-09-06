Vacature I HR Specialist I German and English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For a global operating client in Amsterdam area we are looking for a passionate HR Operations Specialist for long-term employment. Do you have previous operational experience in an international HR department, preferably in a Shared Services Center? Would you like to work in an international and inclusive environment with professional and supportive colleagues, who will need your professional advice? Are you willing to go above and beyond to support your team and exceed in relation management towards internal customers? Then this is the perfect role for you!
Part of your responsibilities in this position include:
- Answering and handling all inbound internal HR-requests (phone, mail or Skype);
- Being the first point of contact for all managers and employees and handle requests until the answer is provided;
- Processing documentation for traceability of requests in the case management system;
- Processing basic administration (e.g.: data input and verification on the employee life cycle);
- Collaborating with local HR-partners;
- Troubleshooting;
- Providing training on new HR processes;
- Actively participating in improving processes.
What do we offer you
A long-term employment opportunity with a very attractive salary of up to 3400,- based on experience and 27 holidays.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are:
- Advanced command of the English language;
- (near-) native German writing and speaking skills;
- Relevant degree;
- Experience in an HR Shared Services environment;
- Strong customer focused mindset and relationship management;
- Strong problem solving skills;
- Conscious and accurate;
- Team player;
- Full-time availability.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
A stable, global operating client in the Amsterdam area, with a total of 48 different nationalities!