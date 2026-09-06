Vacature I HR Specialist I German and English

What exactly are you going to do

For a global operating client in Amsterdam area we are looking for a passionate HR Operations Specialist for long-term employment. Do you have previous operational experience in an international HR department, preferably in a Shared Services Center? Would you like to work in an international and inclusive environment with professional and supportive colleagues, who will need your professional advice? Are you willing to go above and beyond to support your team and exceed in relation management towards internal customers? Then this is the perfect role for you!



Part of your responsibilities in this position include: