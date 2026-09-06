Vacancy | English, Dutch | HR and office assistant | Amsterdam Area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For our international client in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for a positive and hands-on HR / Office Assistant! This young company provides the best and most creative online solutions for small to medium businesses. You are an important asset to the HR-team and will mainly support the HR-director to ensure a top-notch quality of service for the employees.
This function is key in the organization of the Amsterdam headquarters.
As an HR / office assistant you are responsible for:
- Attending to visitors and answering the general office phone;
- Arranging meetings, trips, conference calls, lunches etc.;
- Being in charge of all things related to utilities, cleaning companies, catering, office supplies etc.;
- Maintaining a good overview of the office situation (supplies…);
- Being flexible and helping out the CEO and CFO, when needed;
- Actively assisting the HR-department with administrational tasks, projects (eg surveys, performance appraisal employee management, updating HR-procedure).
What do we offer you
We offer a long-term full-time or part-time employment opportunity. The salary depends on experience in a similar position.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are:
- Excellent English and Dutch language skills;
- Effective and efficient communication skills;
- Experience or affinity with hospitality;
- Interest in online solutions;
- You are well-structured and approachable, you are pro-active and solution-oriented and love working in a team environment;
- Full-time availability.
- Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international, fast-growing company. Their headquarters are located in Amsterdam; they have another 6 offices around the globe.