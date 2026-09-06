Vacancy | English, Dutch | HR and office assistant | Amsterdam Area

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for a positive and hands-on HR / Office Assistant! This young company provides the best and most creative online solutions for small to medium businesses. You are an important asset to the HR-team and will mainly support the HR-director to ensure a top-notch quality of service for the employees.

This function is key in the organization of the Amsterdam headquarters.

As an HR / office assistant you are responsible for: