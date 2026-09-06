Internship | Recruitment-Consultant | Unique Multilingual Amsterdam and Utrecht | 4-6 months
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for an internship in an international environment in order to gather first work experience? We are looking for a student in HR, Organizational Psychology, International Business, Communication, or another related field who wants to support our multilingual recruitment team in Amsterdam/Utrecht!
You will take part in all daily activities at the Unique Multilingual office, which means you will get to know the diversity of responsibilities that a Consultant has, while applying the knowledge you gathered during your studies.
Since we are going to expand our team, you will get the chance of fixed employment after your internship if you perform well!
The aim of the internship is as follows:
You will mainly be responsible for recruitment. This means that you will be recruiting and interviewing international candidates who are located abroad or who already live in the Netherlands, advise them on a possible relocation and accompany them every step of the way into their new job. Furthermore, you will learn about Dutch labor law and HR processes. You will join us on visiting our clients and workforce, which gives the opportunity to get insight into a wide range of international companies. You will also be involved in brainstorming sessions with respect to recruitment strategies and our Social Media presence. And last but not least, you will get the chance to apply your academic knowledge and work on your own individual projects.
If you are interested in this exciting position or if you have further questions, then please send an email with your English CV and short motivation-text to Chantal.Roctus@uniquemultilingual.com or apply directly via our website.
What do we offer you
We offer you a challenging internship for 4 to 6 months in our diverse multilingual team in Amsterdam and Utrecht with the outlook of employment. You will receive an internship compensation and your travel costs will be covered.
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Job Requirements
For this internship you need to meet the following requirements:
- Fluency in English, orally and written - plus another European language;
- Dutch is not a must, but a plus;
- Currently studying or completed degree in, e.g. HR, Organizational Psychology, International Business, Communication;
- As a person you are reliable and take initiative, you have outstanding communicative skills, and you work accurately;
- You are available for 4 to 6 months for at least 4 days a week.
If you perform well, you will get the chance to join our international team after your internship.
About the company
Unique Multilingual is the market leader in recruitment of multilingual office staff. We are specialised in commercial, administrative, secretarial and marketing positions. We mainly work with expats who will be settling in the Netherlands and who need advice on living and working here, or expats who are already located in the country. Our strength lies in the fact that we represent our own target group; we have 5 offices in the country with around 20 employees, and 9 different nationalities.