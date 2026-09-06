Internship | Recruitment-Consultant | Unique Multilingual Amsterdam and Utrecht | 4-6 months

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for an internship in an international environment in order to gather first work experience? We are looking for a student in HR, Organizational Psychology, International Business, Communication, or another related field who wants to support our multilingual recruitment team in Amsterdam/Utrecht!

You will take part in all daily activities at the Unique Multilingual office, which means you will get to know the diversity of responsibilities that a Consultant has, while applying the knowledge you gathered during your studies.

Since we are going to expand our team, you will get the chance of fixed employment after your internship if you perform well!



The aim of the internship is as follows:

You will mainly be responsible for recruitment. This means that you will be recruiting and interviewing international candidates who are located abroad or who already live in the Netherlands, advise them on a possible relocation and accompany them every step of the way into their new job. Furthermore, you will learn about Dutch labor law and HR processes. You will join us on visiting our clients and workforce, which gives the opportunity to get insight into a wide range of international companies. You will also be involved in brainstorming sessions with respect to recruitment strategies and our Social Media presence. And last but not least, you will get the chance to apply your academic knowledge and work on your own individual projects.



If you are interested in this exciting position or if you have further questions, then please send an email with your English CV and short motivation-text to Chantal.Roctus@uniquemultilingual.com or apply directly via our website.