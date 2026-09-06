Vacancy I HR Benefits Specialist I English I Amsterdam

Vacancy I HR Benefits Specialist I English I Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client we are looking for an HR Benefits Specialist who will be in charge of handling their employee-benefits program. Besides taking care of individual arrangements for, e.g. group health-, disability-, life- and accident insurances, you will be responsible to collaborate with partners to improve existing benefit programs.

The diverse further responsibilities include:

  • Primary contact for employees and external partners when it comes to benefits programs;
  • Processing daily benefits claims, enrollments, terminations;
  • Performing regular assessments in order to increase benefit program efficiency;
  • Assess industry trends and develop recommendations to be reviewed by management;

Besides an excellent salary above industry norm you will receive an outstanding benefits package: 10% bonus, pension, extensive training & coaching - and last but not least a direct, unlimited contract with our client.

What do we offer you

Besides an excellent salary above industry norm you will receive an outstanding benefits package: 10% bonus, pension, 27 holidays, extensive trainings & coachings, and last but not least a direct, unlimited contract with our client.

Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

  • Previous experience in a related benefits specialist role;
  • Bachelor’s degree;
  • Excellent communication skills in English, further languages are a plus;
  • Service minded personality, outstanding people skills;
  • You enjoy working in a fun team where you will also collaborate across different countries;
  • Full-time availability.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

A stable, global operating client in the Amsterdam area, with a total of 48 different nationalities!

Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

VP of People
Vacancy | English, Dutch | HR and office assistant | Amsterdam Area
International Recruitment Consultant Dutch and English
Internship | Recruitment-Consultant | Unique Multilingual Amsterdam and Utrecht | 4-6 months
HR Generalist | Dutch
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position