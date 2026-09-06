Vacancy I HR Benefits Specialist I English I Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client we are looking for an HR Benefits Specialist who will be in charge of handling their employee-benefits program. Besides taking care of individual arrangements for, e.g. group health-, disability-, life- and accident insurances, you will be responsible to collaborate with partners to improve existing benefit programs.

The diverse further responsibilities include:

Primary contact for employees and external partners when it comes to benefits programs;

Processing daily benefits claims, enrollments, terminations;

Performing regular assessments in order to increase benefit program efficiency;

Assess industry trends and develop recommendations to be reviewed by management;

Besides an excellent salary above industry norm you will receive an outstanding benefits package: 10% bonus, pension, extensive training & coaching - and last but not least a direct, unlimited contract with our client.