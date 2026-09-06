Vacancy I HR Benefits Specialist I English I Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For our international client we are looking for an HR Benefits Specialist who will be in charge of handling their employee-benefits program. Besides taking care of individual arrangements for, e.g. group health-, disability-, life- and accident insurances, you will be responsible to collaborate with partners to improve existing benefit programs.
The diverse further responsibilities include:
- Primary contact for employees and external partners when it comes to benefits programs;
- Processing daily benefits claims, enrollments, terminations;
- Performing regular assessments in order to increase benefit program efficiency;
- Assess industry trends and develop recommendations to be reviewed by management;
Besides an excellent salary above industry norm you will receive an outstanding benefits package: 10% bonus, pension, extensive training & coaching - and last but not least a direct, unlimited contract with our client.
What do we offer you
Besides an excellent salary above industry norm you will receive an outstanding benefits package: 10% bonus, pension, 27 holidays, extensive trainings & coachings, and last but not least a direct, unlimited contract with our client.
Job Requirements
For this role you need to meet the following requirements:
- Previous experience in a related benefits specialist role;
- Bachelor’s degree;
- Excellent communication skills in English, further languages are a plus;
- Service minded personality, outstanding people skills;
- You enjoy working in a fun team where you will also collaborate across different countries;
- Full-time availability.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
A stable, global operating client in the Amsterdam area, with a total of 48 different nationalities!