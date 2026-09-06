International Recruitment Consultant Dutch and English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an International Recruitment Consultant at Unique Multilingual you will be responsible for the right match between candidate, vacancy and organisation. You will be the first point of contact for clients and you will be recruiting candidates both in the Netherlands and abroad. You will be responsible for the whole process, starting the moment we receive a new vacancy until actually selecting the right candidate for the job. You will stay in close contact with the client regarding requirements and wishes, and you will put together price offers and negotiate with your client. You will also recruit and interview potential candidates, prepare them for an interview, make sure they have all the right documents in order to start working in The Netherlands and you will stay in close contact with both your client and your candidate after he/she has started working. Also, you will have an advisory role towards your candidates, as they are mainly expats who will need help getting started on the Dutch labour market.
Interested in this challenging position or do you want more information about the job? Then please send an email to chantal.roctus@uniquemultilingual.com.
What do we offer you
- A fulltime position in our international Amsterdam-Utrecht team
- Being part of a steady growing organisation
- A competitive salary with good secondary conditions such as 25 holidays, a pension scheme, bonus scheme, incentives, sports compensation, and other extra's
- Salary indication of €2100- €2700 based on experience
You will be working in a tight-knit team of international colleagues, with a great atmosphere and lots of room for development.
Job Requirements
To be succesful in this role you need to have at least:
- 1 year or more proven experience in international recruitment
- A relevant Bachelor degree such as International Business, HR or Commerce
- Multi-tasking skills, as the job requires you to work with a high number of vacancies simultaneously, while dealing with your own large pool of candidates
- Excellent English skills and you need to be fluent in Dutch as well as we are part of the Unique Nederland organisation. All your training regarding the Dutch labour laws are in Dutch
- The ability to work independently as well as in a team
- Passion about international recruitment
- Preferably experience with working and living abroad
About the company
Unique Multilingual is the market leader in recruitment of multilingual office staff. We are specialised in commercial, administrative, secretarial and marketing positions. We mainly work with expats who will be settling in The Netherlands and who need advice on living and working here. Our strength lies in the fact that we represent our own target group; we have 6 offices in the country with around 20 employees, and 9 different nationalities.