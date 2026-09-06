Vacancy | HR Coordinator | English & Dutch | Amsterdam

Vacancy | HR Coordinator | English & Dutch | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a permanent HR role in an international environment with a nice team of colleagues? And are you very strong at administrative tasks? Then this might be the ideal position for you: The HR Coordinator is responsible for performing a broad range of HR related tasks for several divisions based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Belgium (total headcount of ~116). You are is responsible for interfacing & problem solving directly with employees and with a number of central functions in London (including Benefits, Payroll and Centres of Expertise) and a small team of HR business partners. Besides a lot of (important) administrative tasks, recruitment and onboarding is also part of your job.

What do we offer you

We offer you a permanent role in HR with an internationally well known company.

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Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

  • (Near-native) language skills in Dutch, excellent spoken and written skills in English;
  • At least 2 years of previous experience in Human Resources;
  • Previous experience in recruitment activities would be considered beneficial;
  • Excel and SAP knowledge.
  • Ability to multi task and prioritise workload;
  • Willingness to learn, solution orientated and curious with an appetite to continually review and improve processes;
  • Ability to be discreet and professional when handling sensitive and confidential information;
  • Strong administrative skills;
  • Pro-active;
  • Fast-learner;
  • Accurate.

About the company

Our client is one of the world’s leading companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience.

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