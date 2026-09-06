Vacancy | HR Coordinator | English & Dutch | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a permanent HR role in an international environment with a nice team of colleagues? And are you very strong at administrative tasks? Then this might be the ideal position for you: The HR Coordinator is responsible for performing a broad range of HR related tasks for several divisions based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Belgium (total headcount of ~116). You are is responsible for interfacing & problem solving directly with employees and with a number of central functions in London (including Benefits, Payroll and Centres of Expertise) and a small team of HR business partners. Besides a lot of (important) administrative tasks, recruitment and onboarding is also part of your job.
What do we offer you
We offer you a permanent role in HR with an internationally well known company.
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Job Requirements
For this role you need to meet the following requirements:
- (Near-native) language skills in Dutch, excellent spoken and written skills in English;
- At least 2 years of previous experience in Human Resources;
- Previous experience in recruitment activities would be considered beneficial;
- Excel and SAP knowledge.
- Ability to multi task and prioritise workload;
- Willingness to learn, solution orientated and curious with an appetite to continually review and improve processes;
- Ability to be discreet and professional when handling sensitive and confidential information;
- Strong administrative skills;
- Pro-active;
- Fast-learner;
- Accurate.
About the company
Our client is one of the world’s leading companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience.