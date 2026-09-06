Vacancy | HR Coordinator | English & Dutch | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a permanent HR role in an international environment with a nice team of colleagues? And are you very strong at administrative tasks? Then this might be the ideal position for you: The HR Coordinator is responsible for performing a broad range of HR related tasks for several divisions based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Belgium (total headcount of ~116). You are is responsible for interfacing & problem solving directly with employees and with a number of central functions in London (including Benefits, Payroll and Centres of Expertise) and a small team of HR business partners. Besides a lot of (important) administrative tasks, recruitment and onboarding is also part of your job.