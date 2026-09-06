Vacancy - International Recruitment Consultant - English and Dutch

What exactly are you going to do

As an International Recruitment Consultant you will be responsible for the right match between candidate, vacancy, and organisation. You will be the first point of contact for both existing and new clients, and you will be recruiting candidates both in the Netherlands and abroad. You will be responsible for the whole process, starting the moment we receive a new vacancy until actually selecting the right candidate for the job. You will stay in close contact with the client regarding requirements and wishes, and you will put together price offers and negotiate with your client. You will also recruit and interview potential candidates, prepare them for an interview, make sure they have all the right documents in order to start working in The Netherlands, and you will stay in close contact with both your client and your candidate after he/she has started working. Also, you will have an advisory role towards your candidates, as they are mainly expats who will need help getting started on the Dutch labour market.

Lastly, you will be expected to approach potential new clients by phone, in order to gain new business. After the initial training period you will be visiting both clients and potential clients in your designated area.



Interested in this challenging position? Then please send your cv to paula.vandenberg@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information phone Paula van den Berg at 0031(0)630691372.