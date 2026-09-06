International Recruitment Consultant Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
International Recruitment Consultant
- As an International Recruitment Consultant you will be responsible for the right match between candidate, vacancy, and organization. You will be the first point of contact for both existing and new clients, and you will be recruiting candidates both in the Netherlands and abroad.
- You will be responsible for the whole process, starting the moment we receive a new vacancy until actually selecting the right candidate for the job.
- You will stay in close contact with the client regarding requirements and wishes, you will put together price offers and negotiate with your client, and you will make sure the client receives the right documents when your candidate starts working.
- You will also recruit and interview potential candidates, prepare them for an interview, make sure they have all the right documents in order to start working in The Netherlands, and you will stay in close contact with both your client and your candidate after he/she has started working.
- Also, you will have an advisory role towards your candidates, as they are mainly expats who will need help getting started on the Dutch labour market.
- Lastly, you will be expected to approach potential new clients by phone, in order to gain new business. After the initial training period you will be visiting both clients and potential clients in your designated area.
What do we offer you
- Fixed position
- Development possibilities
- Salary based on experience
- Attractive bonus system
- 25 Holidays (o.a.b)
- Multicultural Team
Job Requirements
Who are you
- To be successful in this role you need to have at least 1,5 years relevant work experience in (international) recruitment, preferable at an agency
- relevant Bachelor degree such as International Business, HR or Commerce.
- You need to be an excellent multi-tasker, as the job requires you to work with a high number of vacancies simultaneously, while dealing with your own large pool of candidates. Next to that, you need to be both fast and accurate in administration, as we regularly have audits on our files.
- We are looking for a real team worker who is passionate about all aspects of international recruitment. Preferably, you have lived or worked abroad or you are an expat yourself.
- Your English needs to be excellent, but you need to be fluent in Dutch as well as we are part of the Unique Nederland organization. All your training regarding the Dutch labour laws, as well as the exam you need to take, are in Dutch. Any other European language, especially French or German, are a plus
About the company
Unique Multilingual brings out the best in people! With 30 years of experience and expertise Unique Multilingual is the specialist and market leader in recruiting and selecting permanent and temporary office personnel for internationally operating companies in The Netherlands. Our services are characterized through ambitious entrepreneurial insight and advice. We help our clients to find excellent and ambitious professionals and aim for the perfect match between client and candidate.
You will work in a young dynamic, multicultural team with 8 different nationalities.
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