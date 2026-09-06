International Recruitment Consultant Rotterdam

Unique Multilingual brings out the best in people! With 30 years of experience and expertise Unique Multilingual is the specialist and market leader in recruiting and selecting permanent and temporary office personnel for internationally operating companies in The Netherlands. Our services are characterized through ambitious entrepreneurial insight and advice. We help our clients to find excellent and ambitious professionals and aim for the perfect match between client and candidate.

You will work in a young dynamic, multicultural team with 8 different nationalities.