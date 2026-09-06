HR Administrator / Dutch / English / Leiden

What exactly are you going to do As HR Administrator you will be responsible of HR coordination and administration of approximately 60 staff employed globally. Half of the team is based in The Netherlands and work from our Head Quarters in Leiden. The other half work from their home offices, located in the countries where we represent publishers. The HR Administrator will be responsible for the administration of employment agreements, terms and conditions, dates and deadlines, staff information, holiday and illness registration, company guidelines, onboarding of new staff, correspondence and coordination with all payroll partners globally. Another part of the responsibilities will consist of collecting local legal advice to establish entities and/or gain information on local employment laws and regulations, as and when necessary.

You will work very closely with all line managers and Finance Administrator.

What do we offer you An interesting and independent position in a creative and international environment. Work will be executed from our office in Leiden or from your home office in Germany. You will be in touch with all your colleagues around the world through online video conferencing tools and email. You will work in an informal, truly international organization. If successful, you will receive excellent opportunities to grow personally and professionally in an international and innovative environment. You will be offered a suitable salary and an exciting growth plan.

Job Requirements Your responsibilities:

Administration of all employment agreements, terms and conditions, company guidelines, staff information, holiday illness registration globally, illness processes with insurance companies in The Netherlands

Communication with all payroll partners globally to ensure they have the most accurate payroll and expense information monthly (in coordination with Finance)

Onboarding of new staff, ongoing internal HR communication

Coordinating the staff review process

Improving/developing global HR processes as necessary

Creating, maintaining and coordinating all written HR/Legal correspondence to support the President of the company

Being a spokesperson and administrator on behalf of the President for all internal HR related enquiries and procedures The ideal candidate will bring a few years of HR administrative work experience, with global vision and international affinity. You are allowed to work in Holland and know Dutch employment regulations well, while you have excellent affinity for international work environments. You have a strong academic background in general and have excellent written and verbal communications skills in English. Proficiency in any other languages is a plus. We expect you to be highly independent, ambitious, positive and work very well within a team of energetic peers and colleagues. You will represent the company internally, therefore we expect you to understand, translate and reflect the vision of the management successfully amongst all staff globally.

Proven and successful international HR administrative work track record of at least 2 years in a B2B environment

Top level Dutch and English is required

Master level education is a plus

Multi-cultural affinity and awareness

Strong communication (verbal and written) and presentation skills

Proven skills/knowledge working with MS Office excel, word, PDF, PPT, etc.

Excellent organizational skills: accuracy with an eye on the big picture, while catching all the details, ability to focus to avoid mistakes, dealing with confidential information securely and appropriately at all times

The right attitude is a must: leadership attributes, resourcefulness, go-getter mentality, hunger for learning and growth, honesty and friendliness.